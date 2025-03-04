"This is embarrassing and concerning tbh" — Fans react as NCT 127's Doyoung requests audience to take a shower at the recent US concert

NCT 127’s Doyoung went viral on social media for requesting fans to shower before attending concerts during a recent show in the US. On March 2, 2025, NCT 127 held their second NEO CITY—THE MOMENTUM show in Newark.

Ad

During the final moments of the concert, Doyoung addressed the audience, seemingly about personal hygiene. The Sticker singer was heard asking the audience to bathe before attending the show. He said:

“Take a shower, please. Promise! Take a shower.”

He later repeated the request to fellow member Mark, to which he responded:

“I promise.”

The members burst into laughter, suggesting it was friendly banter. However, many fans speculated it was a genuine request to the fans who attended the show. Notably, the idol had made a similar comment about bathing during the Duluth show on February 28, 2025.

Ad

Trending

This sparked discussions online, with netizens expressing concern over whether fans who allegedly camped outside the venue for days to get barricade spots were maintaining personal hygiene. Some found Doyoung's comments embarrassing and took to X to share their thoughts.

"This is embarrassing and concerning tbh," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The second hand embarrassment PLS, this video of doie asking everyone at the concert to shower is killing me," a fan added.

"No your favs telling y’all to take a shower is crazy, he really repeated it like three times so embarrassing, he said you all STANK," a user wrote.

NCT 127 fans urged concertgoers to take a shower even if they were to camp outside the venue two to three days earlier than the show.

Ad

"The doyoung shower moment is so crazy you know how smelly you have to be for a man who lives with other men to go “damn it smells crazy in here,”" a fan wrote.

"Thinking back on the show it is so funny that everytime Doyoung said take a shower he specified with HOT water. he was like ok warm water aint taking away yall funk. Saying yall not us bc this did not include me !!! I came to the show showered and moisturized !!!!" a user mentioned.

Ad

"I really don’t get it, like i know u want to be first in line but camping and also skipping showers for that? like bro- HAVE YOU GUYS HEARD OF PERSONAL HYGIENE AND ALSO LIKE IF U GONNA SEE UR IDOLS DONT U WANT TO BE PRESENTABLE IN FRONT OF THEM," a netizen wrote.

Ad

NCT 127 fans mentioned that Haechan agreed with Doyoung's comment to the audience.

"I don’t go here but every clip i see of this man is him fighting for his life, first the weed and now he’s begging for hygiene omg what is happening on this tour," a user stated.

"AND NOW EVERYONE THINKS WE’RE A SMELLY FANDOM. FAWK EVERYONE WHO CAMPED AND WHOEVER WAS GETTING HIGH," a fan mentioned.

Ad

"And haechan saying “that’s right” twice sksksjsjsj must be THAT bad when both are fragrance enthusiasts," a netizen commented.

NCT 127 marks 100th concert with the 4th World Tour ‘NEO CITY - THE MOMENTUM’ show in Newark

Expand Tweet

Ad

On March 2, 2025, NCT 127 held their NEO CITY - THE MOMENT concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. This show marked their 100th concert since their debut in 2016. The boy group is currently on a world tour with six members: Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, NCT 127's leader Taeyong and fellow member Jaehyun are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. The group kicked off the tour with a two-night show at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, on January 18 and 19. So far, they have covered two shows in the Asian leg in Bangkok and Jakarta, as well as in the North American leg in cities including Duluth and Newark.

NCT 127 is set to showcase their next performance in Scotiabank Arena in Mark’s hometown Toronto, Canada, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback