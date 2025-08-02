  • home icon
  "The age gap does show"- Netizens slam Lee Jung-jae and Lim Ji-yeon's promo poster for upcoming drama 'Nice To Not Meet You'

“The age gap does show”- Netizens slam Lee Jung-jae and Lim Ji-yeon's promo poster for upcoming drama ‘Nice To Not Meet You’

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Aug 02, 2025
Lee Jung-jae and Lim Ji-yeon
Lee Jung-jae and Lim Ji-yeon's new onscreen pairing receives backlash (Image via X/Prime Video Philippines)

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae is all set to be featured in a new drama called the "Nice To Not Meet You" alongside The Glory fame, Lim Ji-yeon. The pictures from their first script reading were released on August 2, 2025. However, following the publication of the pictures, the fans have criticised the pairing citing their age difference.

On the Korean social site, Theqoo, K-fans made negative comments about the casting of the two artists together.

A fan directly commented saying,

"The age gap does show."
A fan commented regarding the main pairing (Image via Koreaboo)

Other fans' comments could be seen as follows:

Fans disappointed over Lee Jung-jae and Lim Ji-yeon's pairing (Image via Theqoo.com)
Fans disappointed over Lee Jung-jae and Lim Ji-yeon's pairing (Image via Theqoo.com)
Fans disappointed over Lee Jung-jae and Lim Ji-yeon's pairing (Image via Theqoo.com)

More about the drama, Nice To Not Meet You featuring Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae and The Glory's Lim Ji-yeon

Set in the world of Korean showbiz, the series revolves around Im Hyun‑joon (Lee Jung‑jae), a veteran actor who is typecast in detective roles, longing for emotionally rich characters. He crosses paths with Wi Jung‑sin (Lim Ji‑yeon), an award‑winning political journalist who’s suddenly transferred to cover entertainment following a scandal.

Their initial clash becomes the catalyst for a witty romance filled with unexpected chemistry, self-discovery, and industry satire. The supporting actors of the drama include Kim Ji‑hoon, Seo Ji‑hye, Oh Yeon‑seo, and others.

Kim Ji-hoon will play the role of a retired baseball player who currently runs a sports magazine firm. His character will not be a romantic one. However, the character is reported to fall in love with Lim Ji-yeon's character.

The series will air on Amazon Prime for the international audience and domestically on tvN. There is no official release date yet and is said to release in second half of the current year, 2025. The total number of episodes will reportedly be 16.

This will also be Lee Jung-jae's first project ever since Squid Game. It will also be his return to the world of rom-com dramas. Actress Lim Ji-yeon, who played the character of the main villian in the grossing drama, The Glory, will also be returning to the romantic genre after a long time.

