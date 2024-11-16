“The only band I, now and forever, will be part of is BTS” - Jin expresses his heartfelt desire to belong to only group

BTS' Jin recently touched the hearts of fans with his heartfelt words about his group in an interview with Billboard, released on November 15, 2024. The interview, which focused on his first solo album Happy, also provided a glimpse into Jin's loyalty and connection to BTS.

When asked if he had ever considered being part of a different or temporary band, he gave an emotional response that quickly resonated with fans worldwide. He stated that he has never imagined himself in any other group apart from BTS and emphasized that he will forever remain a part of them. His response underscored the deep bond he shares with his bandmates, cultivated over years of shared triumphs, challenges, and growth.

His words were,

“The only band I, now and forever, will be part of is BTS”

Despite embarking on his solo career while most of the BTS members are currently serving in the military, he expressed his steadfast commitment to his roots.

Jin expresses his desire to be a part of BTS forever

Billboard recently featured BTS’ eldest member, Jin, in an in-depth interview coinciding with the release of his debut solo album, Happy, on November 15, 2024. This much-anticipated conversation delved into various aspects of his solo journey, offering fans insight into his creative process and musical evolution.

The interview spanned nine thoughtful questions, exploring the inspiration behind Happy, his creative collaborators, the differences between his solo work and group projects, and his relationship with ARMY. Fans lauded Jin’s responses for their heartfelt and genuine nature.

One standout moment was when Billboard asked,

"We wondered if you had ever considered creating your own band in the past or teaming up with a rock act as a side project."

Jin responded emphatically, saying,

"The only band I, now and forever, will be part of is BTS. Band music is a genre I’m personally interested in, and I enjoy exploring different styles as a solo artist. But at the end of the day, my roots and connection to music will always be with BTS."

This touching reply reaffirmed his loyalty to BTS, even as he ventures into a solo career. His words emphasized the unbreakable bond he shares with his bandmates and his commitment to their collective identity.

When reflecting on the process of creating Happy, Jin attributed his motivation and inspiration to ARMY, stating,

"As I worked on each track, I thought about what I wanted to convey to them, how I want to bring joy and happiness to them, while also expressing how much I missed them during our time apart. Putting the album together has allowed me to pause and reflect on just how much ARMY means to me."

This heartfelt sentiment resonated with the fans, who appreciated his dedication to creating music that prioritizes their happiness and strengthens their connection.

Jin also described The Astronaut as his most memorable project to date. Written by Coldplay's Chris Martin as a farewell gift before his military enlistment, the song holds sentimental value for him. Its themes of love and longing made it a perfect ode to ARMY during a period of absence.

The interview painted a vivid picture of the BTS star's artistry, his devotion to BTS, and his love for ARMY. It offered fans a glimpse into his reflective, sincere approach to music and how Happy serves as both a personal expression and a gift to those who have supported him throughout his journey.

