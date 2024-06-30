"The best person ever"— Fans frenzied as BTS Jin reveals filming for variety shows and working on several projects on Weverse

BTS' Kim Seok-jin, who is globally known as Jin, surprised fans by commenting on their Weverse posts on June 30, 2024. The Epiphany singer-songwriter revealed working on several projects and filming for variety shows. He further added that the projects will be released in a couple of months and asked fans for their patience.

"I'm recording. I filmed entertainment shows, too. I'm steadily progressing with the plans I made when I was in the military one by one(챡착, chak chak). It's a way to show my face as much as possible and do my main job. The results will be released in a few months. So please wait a little longer." [as translated by user @nightstar1201 on X]

BTS ARMY was overjoyed to see the BTS idol come online after he went silent post his fan meeting event at Jamsil Arena on June 13, 2024. Fans were curious about his upcoming debut solo album since the artist enlisted in the military on December 13, 2022, before releasing his solo set.

Meanwhile, a fan asked when Super Tuna (Extended Version) will be released. The singer replied by mentioning Jimin's impending solo album release on July 19, 2024, and explaining that he chose to postpone his release as a courtesy.

BTS ARMY took social media by storm and trended "Seokjin" on X worldwide. Furthermore, they were excited to hear about the Moon singer working on several projects. They were enthusiastic although the BTS idol mentioned that he didn't want to take on any acting projects.

"I've been ready for years even before he enlisted. A few months is a walk in the park.....but also I'm so excited. I can't wait," an X user wrote.

"I was just telling that I miss him today and look... He's here. JIN IS COMING KSJ1 IS COMING SEOKJIN IS NEXT," an X user wrote.

"My boy is cooking the Album of the Year!!" an X user wrote.

"So no actor Jin just yet but going towards being a variety star," an X user wrote.

Some fans also highlighted the BTS singer-songwriter's humble way of showing support for his bandmate Jimin.

"BTS really does not view each other as competition, and never will. The genuine respect they have will always persevere," another X user remarked.

"Kim Seokjin is really the brat tamer of this fandom," an X user commented.

"He gets straight to the point and i love it! No room for misunderstanding or further expectations," an X user wrote.

"KSJ1 IS COMING BUT SEOKJIN SAID “i don’t want to act, i’m sorry” HE’s SO PRECIOUS," another X user commented.

BTS Jin reveals he doesn't want to act in his Weverse comment

In 2022, The Astronaut singer-songwriter previously mentioned on Weverse that he hasn't considered acting in K-dramas or motion pictures. However, when he debuted as a member of BTS in June 2013, the Tonight singer was known to have an interest in acting and took acting classes as well.

Earlier, the BTS star mentioned becoming a news reporter when he was in high school, to help disadvantaged people. After watching South Korean actor Kim Nam-gil in the 2019 K-drama, Queen Seondeok, he desired to become an actor and enrolled in acting classes. However, he was scouted by BIGHIT MUSIC after three months of his enrollment and started training under them.

Even though the BTS star has changed his opinions about debuting as an actor, he is keen on participating in various Korean variety shows. Before his military enlistment, Kim Seok-jin appeared on the popular variety show, Running Man, starring Yoo Jae-suk, Jee Seok-jin, HaHa, Kim Jong-kook, and Lee Kwang-soo, among others.

The Awake singer-songwriter also filmed his own variety show, The Drunken Truth, with celebrity chef Baek Jong-won. The episodes showed the BTS star's journey in making home-brewed alcohol, which he later named the Honey Jar of Butterfly.

In other news, apart from the Moon singer, six members of BTS are currently enlisted in the military. The band plans to resume group activities from June 2025 after everyone has returned.