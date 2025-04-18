“The casting itself doesn’t really grab attention”— Critic weighs in as Crushology 101 hits record low ratings for Friday-Saturday MBC dramas

Crushology 101, featuring Roh Jeong-eui, Lee Chae-min, and others, has recorded the lowest ratings in South Korea for Friday and Saturday dramas on MBC. The network aired the first two episodes of Crushology 101 on April 11 and 12, 2025, generating significant anticipation among online fans. Notably, this drama reunites Roh Jeong-eui and Lee Chae-min after their previous collaboration in Hierarchy.

Ad

However, according to Nielsen Korea, the pilot episode garnered 1.3 percent in ratings, while the second episode dropped to 0.9 percent, marking the lowest ratings any MBC drama has ever achieved. As reported by Daily Sports, the series has faced criticism for failing to meet viewers' expectations regarding casting and storyline.

Pop culture critic Jeong Deok-hyeon did an analysis and stated that the plotline is not engaging enough for today's audience.

“The storyline where the main character Bunny gets dumped by her not-so-good-looking ex-lover and then meets a series of good-looking men doesn’t fit with today’s sensibilities,” he said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

He suggested that the lack of a star cast might explain the low ratings.

“The casting itself doesn’t really grab attention. The main character, Roh Jeong-eui, is the center, but since there are many rookie actors, it seems like it was relatively difficult to aim for star power compared to other dramas.”

Crushology 101 starts with the lowest ratings for an MBC drama, receiving criticism from experts

Ad

Crushology 101 is a romantic-comedy drama centered around Ban Hee-jin, aka Bunny, and the boys around her. Bunny is the top sculpture student at Yein University, who preferred personality over looks until her heart was broken by her ex-boyfriend. Even though she lets go of the prejudice about good-looking men, she develops low self-esteem because of her past relationship.

Bunny's life takes a complete turn when two handsome boys enter the picture. Hwang Jae-yul, portrayed by Lee Chae-min, is known for his warm personality and is beloved by everyone in his department. On the other hand, Cha Ji-won, played by Cho Jun-young, is a chaebol son who seems to possess everything: wealth, intelligence, and charm.

Ad

Pop culture critic Kim Sung-soo noted that the storyline of Crushology 101 fails to resonate with viewers in their 40s and 50s, contrasting it with the previous MBC drama Undercover High School.

“Basically, the main viewers of terrestrial broadcasting are those in their 40s or older, and those who watch the show live are those in their 50s or older," he said.

"The reason why MBC dramas have had good ratings so far is because, even though they are set in high schools, like ‘Undercover High School,’ they contain social messages or have points that the older generation can relate to. It’s a shame that we haven’t seen that part in ‘Crushology 101,’ which has only aired two episodes.”

Ad

Ad

Despite its low ratings in South Korea, Crushology 101 garnered a positive response from international viewers. According to Kbizoom, the drama climbed to the top spots on streaming charts in 19 countries.

The romantic comedy series has confirmed its broadcast in 106 countries, airing simultaneously in South Korea. It ranked number one in Italy, Switzerland, Spain, and 16 other countries. Additionally, it reached the second spot on the KOCOWA+ platform and U-NEXT, a Japanese OTT platform.

Ad

Crushology 101 is streaming on Prime Video in India every Friday and Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More