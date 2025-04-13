Crushology 101 episodes 1 & 2 recap: A reverse romance harem trope begins with Bunny and her potential suitors

Crushology 101 premiered on Friday, April 11, 2025. The first two episodes of the drama introduced us to the lead character, Ban Hee-jin aka Bunny, and her three prospective romantic interests. A series of hilarious incidents ensues in these two episodes as Bunny interacts with them.

Crushology 101 stars Roh Jeong-eui in the lead, with Lee Chae-min, Cho Jun-young, Kim Hyun-jin, and Hong Min-ki in main roles. The drama is adapted from the webtoon Bunny and Oppas by author Ni Eun.

Each episode is about 70 minutes long. The drama was initially slated to premiere on April 4, however, it was pushed back by a week due to President Yoon's impeachment news coverage.

What happened in episode 1 of Crushology 101?

Episode 1 of MBC's latest romance drama, Crushology 101, begins with the introduction of the female lead, Ban Hee-jin aka Bunny. She is a talented sculptor enrolled in the Sculpture Department of Yein University. She is dating an average-looking man, Ko Bong-su.

Her friends do not approve, but Bunny insists that her boyfriend is a great man who truly loves her. She says that she feels for his heart and his actions rather than his looks.

However, she is someone who gets quite smitten by handsome men. In a flashback, it is revealed that she had decided to move residence when her good-looking teacher had decided to move, but she stayed back when a good-looking boy moved next door.

One day, Bong-su invites her for an overnight trip. Sometime later, he is sitting in the announcement room, and he ignores calls from Bunny. But he answers his friend's call. He sits up to answer and accidentally switches on the microphone.

Bong-su tells his friend that he is only dating Bunny to sleep with her and that he has been pretending all this time. His conversation with his best friend is heard throughout the campus.

He goes to Bunny to apologise, but she punches him and breaks up with him. She is sad, and her friends console her. She decides to date men only for their looks and not for their hearts. Meanwhile, two male leads from the drama are introduced.

First is Cha Ji-won, and the second is Hwang Jae-yeol. Ji-won is a fresher in the Sculpture department, whereas Jae-yeol is a senior in the Visual Design department. Ji-won is a man with a soft smile and calm features. Jae-yeol, on the other hand, is angry and off-putting.

Roh Jeong-eui as Ban Hee-jin aka Bunny in MBC's Crushology 101 (Image via Instagram/@mbcdrama_now)

Bunny is dejected after dumping Bong-su but crosses paths with Ji-won the next day. She daydreams about his handsome features as he is asking her the directions to the library. Bunny is attracted to Ji-won initially, and fate brings them together as study partners for the rest of the year. The two develop a friendly relationship.

Jae-yeol and Bunny have a rather disastrous encounter. Jae-yeol and his group are due on a project soon. Jae-yeol quickly completes the project, and the group heads out. His friends push him to eat a chocolate pastry, but he protests and loses his footing on the steps.

Bunny goes to hold him from falling, but Jae-yeol ends up dropping his tablet instead. Bunny offers to pay for it and is stunned to find that it costs 2,000 dollars.

On the same day in the evening, Bunny and Jae-yeol's respective departments go out for group dinners. She has had a little too much to drink and pukes all over Jae-yeol. He gets angry at this accident and continues to fume over Bunny.

In order to settle her debt to Jae-yeol, Bunny agrees to take notes for Jae-yeol in his classes and also pay off the debt in installments. Jae-yeol is cold and stiff in his approach to Bunny. Jae-yeol's friends notice his cold behaviour and try to prod him to improve.

What happened in episode 2 of Crushology 101?

In episode 2 of Crushology 101, we see that Bunny tries hard to clear her debt to Jae-yeol. She signs up for an internship at Sculptor Jay's exhibition. She meets a man there and explains the sculptures to him. He is amazed by Bunny's knowledge and love for art and invites her for coffee. Bunny is unaware of the man's real identity.

Bunny enters a strength contest to win a tablet. She is successful and hands the tablet to Jae-yeol. She tells him they do not need to see each other as the debt is fulfilled. This does not sit well with Jae-yeol. He begins to daydream about Bunny in his class and leaves abruptly.

Meanwhile, towards the end of episode 2 of Crushology 101, it is revealed that the mysterious man at the exhibition who took Bunny on a coffee date is Sculptor Jay himself. He appears as a guest speaker for an event at Bunny's university. After the event, Jay, Bunny, and Ji-won encounter each other. Jay flirts with Bunny, and Ji-won is not happy with the interaction.

Just then, Jae-yeol comes up to Bunny and tells her that he wants to continue seeing her as the episode comes to a conclusion.

Crushology 101 episodes 1 & 2 review

The first two episodes of Crushology 101 set the tone of the drama. There are heart-fluttering moments as Bunny finds herself intrigued by the three men. The drama's story and plot cater to a fluff-loving audience. There are some moments that might come across as predictable and cheesy, but one can consider this drama as a break from their usual watching spree.

The episode 3 preview of Crushology 101 reveals that Bunny is confused between the three men. She has heart-fluttering encounters with them and is unsure if they truly like her. Ji Hyeon-oh, the third male lead in this reverse romance harem story, is yet to be introduced. Episodes 3 and 4 of Crushology 101 will air on April 18 and 19, respectively.

