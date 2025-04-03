When will Crushology 101 premiere? MBC pushes back release reportedly for President Yoon's impeachment coverage

The premiere date of MBC’s new Friday-Saturday drama Crushology 101 has been rescheduled to April 11. Originally set to air on April 4, the change comes due to a special news broadcast covering the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol.

On April 3, MBC released a statement explaining the schedule adjustment and requested viewers’ understanding. Despite the delay, the production presentation for the drama will proceed as planned on the same day, as reported by News 1 on April 3.

Crushology 101 is a romance drama following Bunny, who unexpectedly finds herself caught up with charming men after her past first love turns into an embarrassing memory. The series stars Roh Jeong-ui, Lee Chae-min, Jo Joon-young, and Kim Hyun-jin.

Crushology 101: Plot and teaser

The story of Crushology 101 revolves around Bunny, a top sculpture student at Yein University, who once valued personality over appearance. However, a past relationship left her feeling embarrassed and insecure, leading her to acknowledge her attraction to good-looking men while battling self-doubt.

Her world shifts when two strikingly different yet captivating men enter her life—Hwang Jae-yoel, a talented and ambitious visual design student known for his warmth, and Cha Ji-won, a charismatic chaebol heir who appears flawless.

In the latest teaser of Crushology 101, Ban Hee-jin swears off love after a failed relationship, but her resolve wavers when four men enter her life. Hwang Jae-yeol (Lee Chae-min) gets involved with her over a financial issue, while Cha Ji-won (Jo Joon-young) charms her with his warmth. Jo A-rang (Kim Hyun-jin), her longtime idol, and Jin Hyun-oh (Hong Min-ki), her first love, further complicate things.

As Jae-yeol and Ji-won subtly compete for her attention, Ah-rang and Hyun-oh actively pursue her. Meanwhile, a mysterious figure emerges, bringing an unexpected danger into Hee-jin’s life in Crushology 101.

More about the cast

Roh Jeong-eui is a South Korean actress recognized for her performances in Phantom Detective as Dong-i, 18 Again as Hong Si-a, Our Beloved Summer as NJ, and Hierarchy as Jung Jae-i. In 2024, she starred in two Netflix projects, playing Han Su-na in the film Badland Hunters and portraying Jung Jae-i, the eldest daughter of Jaeyul Group, in Hierarchy.

The drama quickly gained popularity, ranking second in Netflix’s Global Top 10 (Non-English) within three days and topping the list the following week with 48 million hours viewed. She was also the lead for Channel A’s The Witch and has also been cast in the webtoon-based drama Pigpen.

Lee Chae-min known for his roles in the dramas High Class, Love All Play, and Crash Course in Romance. In 2024, he took on his first leading role in the Netflix original series Hierarchy. He also served as a host for the KBS music show Music Bank from September 2022 to May 2024.

Ju Joon-young has starred in series such as O’PENing 2024 and All That We Loved. Kim Hyun-jin has appeared in Can You Deliver Time?, Sugar Coating, Peach of Time, Peng, and Cheer Up. Hong Min-ki has starred in dramas such as Study Group and Love Your Enemy.

