"The charity king": Fans cheer as BTS' Jimin named in 'The Givers 50' list for decade-long philanthropy with family

BTS' Park Jimin has been named in the 2025 'The Givers 50' list by South Korea's daily news outlet JoongAng Ilbo. The list recognizes his decade-long record of significant and consistent donations in support of vulnerable children and families through the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation.The 'The Givers 50' initiative, conducted as part of the &quot;Pie Week&quot; campaign by JoongAng Ilbo's public interest section, The Butter. It is done in collaboration with non-profit organizations, to highlight donors who have demonstrated a meaningful and consistent commitment to philanthropy.The &quot;2025 Pie Week&quot; campaign involves 23 non-profit organizations, encompassing major international and local aid groups. These groups include World Vision, UNICEF Korea Committee, Save the Children, UNHCR, International Rescue Committee, and the aforementioned Green Umbrella.The selection process considers consistent, impactful giving across various sectors. With being listed on 'The Givers 50', Jimin joins a very select group of individuals on the fifth annual list.Jimin’s philanthropic efforts began in 2014 and had been particularly impactful in the Busan area. A notable contribution occurred in 2021 when he donated 100 million won to the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation. These funds were allocated to various critical programs.Jimin first extended his support to youth in Busan preparing to live independently. Over the years, his efforts grew to reach families struggling with financial hardships, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. He joined the foundation's Green Noble Club, a group for major donors, in 2021.The idol's commitment to charity also extended beyond his personal efforts, inspiring a family legacy of giving. His father and younger brother also became members of the club, establishing a rare, three-generation tradition of support for the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation.As the news made to social media platforms fans celebrated Jimin’s recognition for his sustained impact and for inspiring a culture of giving among his supporters. Many highlighted his quiet generosity, sincerity, and unwavering values, calling him a true example of kindness. They flooded the social media expressing their pride and admiration for him. One fan commented,&quot;My fairy angel, the charity king I'm so proud of you and everything you do and stand for. You're loved, just as much as the love you give&quot;Itboymin🦋 @TahealaJLINKMy fairy angel, the charity king 🥺 I'm so proud of you and everything you do and stand for. You're loved, just as much as the love you give ❤️❤️❤️ BE A GOOD HUMAN BE LIKE JIMINFans expressed overwhelming pride and admiration for his long-standing philanthropic efforts. Many highlighted not just his long history of donations but also the sincerity and humility with which he gives. To them, Jimin's philanthropy was not about recognition but about his genuine desire to help those in need.Several fans emphasized that his actions reflected deep-rooted kindness and strong personal values. For years, Jimin quietly supported children and vulnerable communities without publicizing his efforts. This modest approach to giving strengthened fans' respect for him, as they shared to view him as a role model who inspired them.Jimin Global | MUSE @JiminGlobalLINKThis is so heartwarming. I've always believed that the mark of true kindness is what you do behind closed doors and how you treat others who cannot give anything back. Jimin reminds us to be kind &amp;amp;amp; giving. Thank you Jimin. JIMIN THE GIVERS 50 PROUD OF YOU JIMIN GOOD HUMAN JIMINrina is the 𝔪𝔲𝔰𝔢 @itboysassLINKhe is truly such a good person i don’t think ive ever seen or heard of a celebrity that is this pure hearted kind and truthful to ones beliefs morality and core values. he is truly just a good human being and that’s so very rare nowadays🇺🇸🐥Mickey🐥🇺🇸 @06131013m_ca1LINKJimin usually quietly donates and never brags. He is very selfless and generous. So proud of Jimin!!Many expressed deep admiration, pride, and gratitude, emphasizing not just his philanthropic contributions but the values he embodies as a public figure. Some fans highlighted how his actions reflect his character, describing him as someone who used his influence to support social causes without seeking the spotlight. Others pointed out how proud they feel to follow someone who stands firmly for his beliefs, supports equality, and gives back to society consistently.jm @whoisjmsLINKHe is genuinely the most beautiful angel of all. I’m so proud to be a fan of the right person, thank you for teaching me so much, my Jimin. Trying to be 1/3 of the amazing human being he is🧸ྀི @blondebratzLINKjimin is the only idol on this list we love you charity fairyminNightshade @Night271223LINKJimin donates regularly and silently for years, Jimin that appears on events only when there's no glitz and when he's really interested in art or social issues, Jimin that is anti imperialism, pro feminism, pro equality &amp;amp;amp; egalitarianism, Jimin that shows his stance, I love Jiminmoonlit @ruhib7488LINKA top to bottom Idol . Whom you can admire , you can follow , you can support with your head held high .Jimin and family’s expanding philanthropy highlighted in ‘The Givers 50’ list for 2025As per JoongAng Ilbo Jimin's family's contributions have expanded over time. Their donations have furthered from localized projects supporting youth independence in Busan to broader aid for families facing hardship.Their donations have been especially impactful in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the news outlet also acknowledges that Jimin has utilized his considerable influence as a musician to actively promote a culture of giving among his fanbase.The 'The Givers 50' list for 2025 includes other notable figures. The list also includes Kim Yeon-sook, Kim Im-jeong, Lotion Kim, Yoon Gil-joong, Lee Gyeong-ryeol, Lee Hye-na, Jo Bok-soon, Choi Seo-woo, and Choi Seung-ju. The final list is officially published on the Pie Week website (pieweek.thebutter.org).