"The excitement of a first experience was huge": TWICE's Dahyun talks about her acting debut with the recent Korean film, You Are the Apple of My Eye

On Friday, February 28, TWICE's Dahyun, who made her acting debut through the South Korean film You Are the Apple of My Eye, sat for an interview with Dispatch. During the same, she talked about her debut, how her experience was with the film, and the other emotions she felt during the same.

You Are the Apple of My Eye is a remake of a Taiwanese film. The idol stated that she was a huge fan of the original film, and was consequently excited that she got to play the role of the main lead, Seon-ah. Talking about the experience, she stated:

"I was excited to explore how I could bring my own color to Seon Ah’s character. I knew how precious this opportunity was, so I was deeply grateful. The excitement of a first experience was huge, but so were my worries. I had many discussions with the director before filming."

During her interview with Dispatch, TWICE's Dahyun shared about the difficulties she faced while taking up her acting debut in You Are the Apple of My Eye. She discussed balancing her activities with TWICE and the filming. She stated:

"While promoting with TWICE, I practiced acting whenever I could. When I was given this opportunity, I immediately accepted it with gratitude. The pressure was immense, but I wanted to approach it with excitement."

She also shared that her acting debut was the first challenge she faced as a soloist. However, she also added that this had been a dream of hers. Talking about the same, she explained:

"I was cast as a trainee and nurtured my dream of becoming a singer after that. But before that, I had an even stronger desire for acting. When I was in elementary school, I would watch movies in theaters and dream about acting."

She continued:

I’ve often found comfort in movies and dramas. There's something special about how energy can be conveyed through the screen. I also want to be an actress who can deliver good energy and comfort to others. I wanted to act, but I didn’t know where to start. So the company helped me find a project."

Moreover, Dahyun also explained more about how she executed the character Seon-ah. She stated that she tried to put herself in the character's shoes. However, she also stated that she tried to look at the character from her own perspective and asked herself how she would react if she was put in situations which Seon-ah had to face.

On the other hand, TWICE's Dahyun also has other acting projects in the works. Run To You, her independent film, is in the making. Additionally, the idol is also expected to star in the upcoming South Korean remake of the Swedish drama Love Me. With several acting projects coming up for Dahyun, fans and netizens can see the new side of the K-pop idol.

