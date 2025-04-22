'The Haunted Palace' premieres on SBS with 9.2% ratings, topping both TV viewership and streaming

On April 21, 2025, SBS’s newly launched Friday-Saturday series The Haunted Palace opened to high numbers across national television and digital platforms, as reported by South Korean media outlet Wikitree. It established an early foothold in the 2025 drama lineup.

Ad

Premiering on April 18, the show registered a nationwide audience share of 9.2%, with peak figures reaching 10.7%, based on data from Nielsen Korea. It secured the top position in its airing slot across all major networks and drew the highest viewership among other series during its debut week.

Ad

Trending

In the Seoul region’s age group 20-49, it scored a 2.5% share, indicating early engagement among younger viewers. The series quickly climbed to the first spot on Netflix Korea, topping out hits like Karma, When Life Gives You Tangerines, Weak Hero Class 1, and Resident Playbook.

Its second episode, aired on April 19, recorded a national viewership of 8.3%, holding firm at the top of its time bracket. Between April 14 and 20, the show gained over 510,000 additional viewers compared to the prior week, reaching a cumulative audience of about 1.66 million.

Ad

The weekly average rating stood at 8.7%, considered notable for a new 16-part production. The Haunted Palace took over the time slot formerly held by Buried Hearts, surpassing that show’s premiere performance. The early traction suggests the series is positioned as a leading title in the current ratings cycle among South Korea’s major networks.

More about SBS' The Haunted Palace

Ad

The Haunted Palace follows Yeori, who turns away from her family's spiritual legacy. Preferring a quiet life, she chooses to become a glass artisan. Meanwhile, Yoon Gap, an official serving within the palace court, becomes overtaken by a legendary imugi—a serpentine creature from folklore.

The spirit, called Kang Chul, has ties to Yeori’s earlier life and requires her body to complete his celestial passage. Yook Sung-jae takes on a dual role, juggling between Yoon Gap and Kang Chul.

Ad

Kim Ji-yeon (Bona) appears as Yeori. King Yi-seong, a progressive ruler of the Joseon dynasty, played by Kim Young-kwang, joins the conflict as strange and violent occurrences disturb the royal grounds. Kim Ji-hoon also joins the ensemble in a minor but suggestive part.

One of the key supernatural figures, Palcheokgui, leads a host of female apparitions that threaten the royal household. After Yoon Gap gets possessed, Yeori steps into the palace. With that, she is ready to confront the growing paranormal threats. Alongside King Yi-seong and the imugi-possessed Yoon Gap, she searches for the truth behind the unrest.

Ad

The Haunted Palace is penned by Yoon Soo-jung and helmed by director Yoon Sung-shik. This marks the debut collaboration between Sung-shik, previously behind Mr. Queen and Bridal Mask, and Soo-jung, known for writing The King’s Face.

SBS has rolled out a fresh period fantasy drama, The Haunted Palace, broadcasting every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 pm KST. The fantasy drama can also be viewed on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More