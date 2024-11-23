"The idols of all idols"- Fans react to K-pop artists' "BIGBANG" chant at the 2024 MAMA Awards during the K-pop boy group's reunion performance

On Saturday, November 23, BIGBANG rolled out their stage at the 2024 MAMA Awards. While their stage was previously speculated through Korean news outlets like News 1, the official performance lineup from MAMA only revealed the solo stage of G-Dragon. Therefore, many fans were anticipating whether the rumors were true or not.

On the third and final day of the event, BIGBANG rolled out their reunion performance stage, and fans were elated and shocked to witness the same. The performance initially started with G-Dragon performing Untitled, 2014 and his recent solo track, POWER. It was followed by his fellow members Taeyang and Daesung joining the stage to perform the track, HOME SWEET HOME.

They also performed two other iconic tracks from BIGBANG's discography, BANG BANG BANG and Fantastic Baby. As the members performed their stage, it wasn't just the fans and netizens who were excited about their performance. The South Korean actors and K-pop artists present at the 2024 MAMA Awards' venue also looked thrilled and exhilarated by their performance.

At one point, all the celebrities and other attendees of the event were heard chanting "BIGBANG" during the group's performance. When videos of the chant and the K-pop idols' reactions landed on the internet, fans couldn't stop talking about BIGBANG's undying influence and impact in the industry. Here are a few reactions to BIGBANG's reunion stage at the 2024 MAMA Awards:

"the idols of all idols. the blueprint of KPop. Real talent, real performance. That's BIGBANG!"

"the tears is tearing guys it won’t stop omg suddenly it feels like 2015 again," said a fan on X.

"I was already crying when it got to this point, but when I saw them all cheering "BIGBANG! BIGBANG!" I started cheering between tears, too. Such an emotional and powerful return!" added another fan.

"bigbang you will always be famous and loved," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how they loved watching the performance and the attendees' reactions.

"I'm still crying and my hands are still shivering.. BigBang has the best performance and stage presence no one can beat them PERIODT," stated a netizen.

"Incredible power, the Kings of kpop, I have literal chills," added another netizen.

"BIGBANG I HOPE SEE HOW THE WORLD MISSED YOU," said an X user.

"its giving me those old school bigbang concert vibes from back in the day," stated another X user.

All you need to know about 2024 MAMA Awards Day 3 performances and winners

On November 23, the third and final day of the 2024 MAMA Awards was rolled out at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka. The show was hosted by the South Korean actors Park Bo-gum and Kim Tae-ri. On this day, from Daesangs to other prestigious categories, several artists bagged trophies for their wins at the award ceremony.

Here's the complete list of winners for the Day 3 of the 2024 MAMA Awards:

Artist of the Year: SEVENTEEN

Song of the Year: aespa's Supernova

Album of the Year: SEVENTEEN's SEVENTEETH HEAVEN

Music Visionary of the Year: G-Dragon

Best Male Artist: BTS' Jungkook

Best Female Artist: IU

Best Male Group: SEVENTEEN

Best Female Group: aespa

Best Music Video: aespa's Armageddon

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance: Zico's SPOT! (Feat. Jennie)

Best Dance Performance Male Solo: BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You

Best Dance Performance Female Solo: Jennie's You & Me

Best Dance Performance Female Group: aespa's Supernova

Best Band Performance: QWER's T.B.H

Best Vocal Performance Group: (G)I-DLE's Fate

Best Vocal Performance Solo: BIBI's Bam Yang Gang

Best OST: Crush's Love You With All My Heart (Queen of Tears OST)

Best Collaboration: Zico's SPOT! (Feat. Jennie)

Best Choreography: aespa's Supernova

Visa Super Stage: SEVENTEEN

Favorite Global Trending Music: Byeon Woo-seok

Favorite Asian Artist: INI

On the other hand, several intriguing special stages and collaborative performances were also rolled out at the 2024 MAMA Awards. Here's the performance lineup for the event's third day:

INI – LOUD + WDMA (Where My Drums At)

BIBI – Bam Yang Gang

MEOVV – MEOW + BODY

ZEROBASEONE – KILL THE ROMEO + GOOD SO BAD

(G)I-DLE – Super Lady + Fate

Byeon Woo Seok – Sudden Shower

G-Dragon – Untitled, 2014 + POWER + HOME SWEET HOME (Feat. Taeyang, Daesung)

BIGBANG – BANG BANG BANG + FANTASTIC BABY

SEVENTEEN – MAESTRO + Ash + LOVE, MONEY, FAME

aespa – Bored! + Spark + Dopamine + UP + Supernova + Whiplash

Following the wrap-up of the 2024 MAMA Awards, fans have been congratulating all the winners while also commending the artists for their show-stopping performances at the event.

