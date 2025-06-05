"The me that others evaluate is not the real me" - X:IN get personal on Defend Myself, their most honest album yet (EXCLUSIVE)

On May 17, 2025, multinational K-pop group X:IN made a comeback with their third mini-album Defend Myself, their first under BeBy Entertainment. In this exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the members open up about the personal stories behind the music, their growth as artists, and how this comeback with Defend Myself marks a turning point in their journey.

Ad

Defend Myself explores themes of self-preservation, emotional conflict, and inner strength. The group calls this project their most honest work to date, tackling the gap between their public image and the struggles that remain hidden. When asked about the message from Defend Myself that they want to share with the listeners, Nizz shares a sentiment that captures the emotional weight and core message of the album. She says,

"There will be moments when you will clash with various emotions inside and out, but I want to convey the message that it is important to always think of myself first and make choices that protect me. Because the me that others evaluate is not the real me!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The lead single of Defend Myself, Attention Seeker captures the conflict between desiring the spotlight and the fear of losing oneself to it. Set against the backdrop of a desert, the music video visually reflects that emotional tension.

All five members portray a symbolic version of themselves that contrasts their public image with their inner realities in the title track as well as the entire Defend Myself tracklist.

X:IN opens up on new album, self-protection, and life behind the glamor

X:IN is made up of E.Sha, Nizz, Nova, Hannah, and Aria. The group continues to push boundaries with their bold style and global outlook. Their latest mini-album, Defend Myself, marks a shift toward more vulnerable storytelling, featuring tracks like SABAHA and Almost Done. These songs from Defend Myself delve into themes of identity, pressure, and emotional resilience.

Ad

In this interview with Mantasha Azeem of Sportskeeda, the members share their thoughts on their creative process, favorite tracks from Defend Myself, and dreams for the future.

Q.) Hello X:IN! First of all, could each of you introduce yourselves and share your role in the group?

E.Sha: Hello I’m leader of X:IN, shining light E.Sha, I am in charge of dance and vocals in the team.

Ad

Nizz: Hello, I am X:IN's lead singer, the short-haired cat Nizz!

Nova: Hi, I’m Nova! I’m a rapper in our group.

Hannah: Hello, I am Hannah, in charge of dance and rap in the team.

Aria: Hello, I’m Aria, and I'm the youngest member in charge of rap.

Q.) Speaking of your latest album, Defend Myself, it carries a powerful theme of self-protection and resilience. What inspired you as a group to explore this concept in your music?

Ad

E.Sha: We started by wanting to tell our story. People only see our positive and glamorous sides, so we thought, why don't we try to capture the struggles and intense times we go through behind the scenes in a song? That's how it all started. At that time, I thought the most important thing was to defend myself.

Q.) The title track of Defend Myself, ‘Attention Seeker’, dives into the struggle of balancing public attention and personal space. What message do you, as a team, hope listeners take away from Defend Myself?

Ad

Nizz: There will be moments when you will clash with various emotions inside and out, but I want to convey the message that it is important to always think of myself first and make choices that protect me. Because the me that others evaluate is not the real me!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Q.) Your music video for ‘Attention Seeker’ is visually stunning. Can you share any behind-the-scenes moments or challenges you faced during the shoot?

Hannah: As you can see in the music video, we filmed in the desert, and we had to wear sandals that looked like bare feet, but they told us to be careful because there were a lot of snakes there, so I remember we were all scared. But luckily, no one saw any snakes.

Ad

Q.) E.Sha, as the leader and main dancer, how did you approach the creative process for this comeback? Were there any new challenges this time around?

E.Sha: Originally, I mainly created choreography for the B-side songs, but this time I participated in the choreography for the title song. So I paid a lot of attention to the point choreography, and since the song is very conceptual, I thought it would be nice if there was a part where the concept could be expressed intuitively at a glance. So, in the bridge incantation rap part, a performance came out that really felt like a ritual when you pray.

Ad

And this was my first time trying my hand at writing lyrics, so I participated in the fourth track, Almost Done. Since it's a song that contains our story, I think it wasn't as difficult to write as I thought.

Q.) Nova, you were part of a dance cover team Dalcom, and had worked as a voice actress before joining X:IN. How did those experiences influence your confidence and stage presence this time?

Ad

Nova: My experience with dance covers and performing at dance spots definitely gave me a lot of confidence on stage, as well as practice in facial expressions and stage presence. The skills I gained while working as a voice actress don’t directly overlap with what I do as an idol, but they did help me feel comfortable with the microphone when I first came into the studio to record our songs.

Ad

Q.) Aria, you are known as the first K-pop idol from Kerala, India. How has this journey been for you, and what has changed in you personally compared to previous comebacks?

Aria: Compared to when I first debuted, I think I’ve grown a lot in terms of performing. I feel way more comfortable on stage now that it’s been over two years since we debuted. Every stage and performance has been a learning experience, and I look forward to my growth in the future as well.

Ad

Q.) Can each of you tell us your favorite track from Defend Myself and explain why it holds a special place for you?

E.Sha: I like track four, Almost Done, the most. The first time I heard the song was almost two years ago, and I only heard the beat at that time. Since then, I've been waiting to sing this song because it's my style and I thought it would go really well with X:IN!

Ad

Nizz: Bitter Love, I love this song even more because I wrote the lyrics myself, and I think it's a song that's easy to listen to comfortably in this album, so it's my favorite song!

Nova: My personal favorite would probably be Almost Done, because I included my own story in the rap lyrics, so it’s a very special song for me. I also really enjoy the overall vibe and the way our voices shine in it.

Ad

Hannah: I like Almost Done the most because it contains my story, but more than anything, when I first heard this song, I immediately pictured myself on stage performing this song.

Aria: My favorite track from this album is Almost Done. I wrote my verse for this song, and it was kind of challenging to write down my story in a few bars while trying to keep a balance between the rhyme scheme and rhythm, and keeping it meaningful simultaneously. But in the end, it came out well despite the process being difficult.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Q.) ‘Bitter Love’ portrays the emotional tension of holding onto a relationship. Was there any personal experience or moment that made this song particularly meaningful for you?

Nizz: I haven't personally experienced the lyrics, but I tried to write them down as if I really felt them, using my imagination, which I don't usually do! I hope those feelings are conveyed well to the Readys.

Q.) With Defend Myself showcasing such powerful storytelling, were there any particular artists or inspirations you looked up to while creating this album?

Ad

Hannah: This album contains our autobiographical story, and especially the title song, Attention Seeker, was greatly inspired by cinematic aspects of Mad Max.

Q.) Is there a specific concept or musical style you are eager to explore in the future?

Nova: I was really inspired by artists like Beyoncé and Lady Gaga when I was younger, so I’d love to try something powerful with a pop diva vibe.

Q.) Lastly, please leave a message for your fans here in India, as well as those around the world.

Ad

E.Sha: Thank you so much for always supporting and waiting for us, and we came back with an even cooler image this time, so please show us lots of interest and love! And we will work even harder until we meet our Readys around the world, so let's meet again. Thank you so much, and we love you.

As Defend Myself continues to reach new listeners, X:IN reminds fans that strength begins with honesty and that sharing your story is the bravest act of all.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More