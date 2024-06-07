"THE PLOT IS PLOTING!"- Internet goes wild over stunning Hierarchy cast visuals featuring Lee Chae-min, Roh Jeong-eui, & more

The latest romantic thriller Korean drama, Hierarchy, just aired on Netflix. This drama involves actors like Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min, Kim Jae Won, Ji Hye Won, Lee Won Jung, and several others. As soon as the series came out on June 7th, the internet was full of cast visuals of the drama.

Fans admired the stunning performances of the leads and the many scenes of this limited series. One of them even commented,

“THE PLOT IS PLOTING!”

Many others had mixed reactions on the internet. One admirer applauded Lee Chae-min’s performance, saying,

“damn lee chaemin he’s so fine”

Another fan seemed happy to see Lee Chae-min,

“Finally we're gonna see actor Lee Chaemin again”

“THIS IS WHAT I WAITED FOR”- fan commented

One of them raved over Hierarchy's pilot episode and commented,

“Someone died, a topless scene, a breakup scene, kiss from ex lover and a kiss from the lead couple. Oh my God this is the craziest and hottest pilot episode ever!”

Still, another viewer gushed over the show's breakup sequence, saying,

“the hottest and expensive breakup ever I keep repeating this scene”

More details about the plot of Hierarchy (2024)

Hierarchy lead performances and scenes impressed fans (Image via Instagram/@netflixkorea)

Hierarchy is the latest Korean drama masterpiece to grace Netflix. The streaming giant is returning to its roots with its newest thriller K-Drama Hierarchy, following in the footsteps of the highly praised smash The Glory, which brought South Korean teen bullying to the forefront of the international spotlight.

Bae Hyun Jin directs the newly released Netflix drama. It is written by Chu Hye-mi. The main cast of the series features Roh Jeong Eui (Jeong Jae Yi), Lee Chae Min (Kang Ha), Kim Jae Won (Kim Ri An), Ji Hye Won (Yoon He Ra), Lee Won Jung (Lee Woo Jin), and Kwon Eun Bin (Ye Ji), alongside several other actors in supporting roles. Mystery, romance, and thrills fill each episode of this seven-part series.

Hierarchy is set in the fictional Jooshin High School, the most elite schools in South Korea. The Jooshin Group, a business group, set the school up. The top 0.01% of students control law and order at Jooshin High School. Usually, only people who were born to go to Jooshin High School can go there.

On that list are Jeong Jae Yi, the first daughter of the family that operates the Jaeyool Group; Kim Ri An, the next leader of the Jooshin Group; Yoon He Ra, the youngest daughter of the International Yoon Trading company; and Lee Woo Jin, the second son of an influential politician family.

Kang Ha moves to Jooshin High School at the same time. He smiles cleanly and innocently, but there is more to him than it seems, which leads to Jooshin High School's solid world breaking apart.

In June, Netflix plans to release many other Korean dramas, aside from Hierarchy. From nail-biting political dramas to heart-pounding unscripted reality shows, this continuing month is certain to deliver an exciting assortment of series. The shows, such as Agents of Mystery, The Whirlwind, and Miss Night and Day, will soon be released.

