The Player 2: Master of Swindlers Episode 1 & 2 recap: Oh Yeon-seo sets up a new hideout for players

The Player 2: Master of Swindlers, starring Song Seung Heon, Oh Yeon Seo, Tae Won Seok, Lee Si Eon, Jang Gyu Ri, and several others, aired episodes 1 and 2 on tvN at 8:50 p.m. KST on June 3 and 4, respectively. In this action drama about the theft of illicitly acquired wealth, the top performers across various professions—including scammers, hackers, fighters, and drivers—form a gang to bring down the wealthy.

Leading the action is Song Seung Heon, who plays the role of con artist Kang Ha-ri, who can outwit most. Joining him from season 1 are Lee Si Eon as the talented hacker Lim Byung-min and Tae Won-seok as the formidable fighter Do Jin Woong. The Player 2: Master of Swindlers will see Cheer Up actress Jang Gyu-ri take on the role of Cha Je-yi, the new driver who’s cool and collected on the surface and soft and sensitive at heart.

The Player 2: Master of Swindlers will also see actress Oh Yeon-seo step into the shoes of the enigmatic Jung Soo-min.

The Player 2: Master of Swindlers Episodes 1 & 2 recap: Kang Ha-ri joins hands with Jung Soo-min

There is a first episode of The Player 2: Master of Swindlers set in 2021. The group is getting ready for their next theft. The four get out of the basement of Joongnan Industries with only a few minor problems. Ah-ryeong then drives Ha-ri, Jin-woong, and a hurt Byung-min away with the stolen goods. The gang chooses to take it easy for a while when their car is hit by a truck and flips over.

Ha-ri wakes up with Jeffrey Jung and his guys all around him. At the same time, Ah-ryeong, Jin-woong, and Byung-min are tied down. In return for trying to steal their valuables, Jung's men ask Ha-ri to shoot one of his team's weaker members. Ha-ri does try to shoot himself, though. This makes Jeffrey Jung very angry; he tries to shoot Byung-min. But Ah-ryeong steps in and stops him.

Ha-ri meets Ah-ryeong's sister, Je-yi, after she dies and gives her Ah-ryeong's share of the loot so far. Ye-yi doesn't want the money and asks Ha-ri to add her to the Swindler gang.

But Ha-ri sees that the police are right outside the house while Je-yi waits in his car. He begs Je-yi to get out of the car. Je-yi urges them to let her join their group so they can get away from the police. The three guys ask to come in, and Je-yi says yes, just as the police are closing in on them.

The men are impressed by how well Je-yi can drive as she gets them away from the police. After becoming a player, Je-yi takes part in many more heists in 2021 and 2022.

New Year's Eve 2023: Ha-ri is in a Hong Kong bar when a message from an unknown woman asks him to meet her in Thailand. Ha-ri takes Je-yi, Jin-woong, and Byung-min to Pattaya. Ha-ri meets the mysterious woman who wrote the note and starts to flirt with her. They end up in Ha-ri's hotel room and are about to make out when the three swindlers walk in.

The woman jumps out of the hotel room window and leaves an invitation to Kang Do-young's VIP party behind. The team goes to Kang Do-young's party. There, another man comes up and tries to shoot Do-young. The man is about to shoot Do-young, but Ha-ri stops him and fights him.

He tells the man to run into the market and help him get away from Do-young's guards. The guards go after the man, but Jin-woong and Byung-min appear and protect him. Ha-ri waits at the party to talk to Do-young. It was Ha-ri who saved Do-young's life.

Do-young thinks Ha-ri is his high school junior, but he is really Si-woo. He says he was in Thailand for a side job that involved money laundering. Do-young is shocked to hear this, but he meets Ha-ri nicely and leads him out. Then he tells his bodyguard to check for the money launderer named "Si-woo."

The person who tried to kill Do-young suddenly wakes up with a panic attack the next morning. This attacker, Shin Woo-young, is a soldier. His wife recently killed herself after being scammed when she invested in Do-young's NFT. Woo-young meets the con artists at breakfast and finds out that they already know everything about him and his family.

Woo-young feels too much and gets up from the table. The swindlers then talk about how they are going to catch Do-young. As Ha-ri says, Do-young often starts new projects and gets people who have never invested before to put money into them.He also says that Do-young tells the clients that these projects have failed and ends them without giving them any money.

Ha-ri says that Do-young wanted to wash 230 million won worth of cryptocurrency. While this is going on, Do-young's bodyguard tells him that Si-woo is real and has been moving money for years.

On that day, Ha-ri (Si-woo) meets Do-young for business purposes with Byung-min. Byung-min acts like Si-woo's business partner, Nason Jang. The swindlers use face-morphing technology to trick Do-young into thinking that Si-woo and Nason were really money launderers who worked with Korea's richest men.

Since they saw that Do-young believed them, they told him they were ready to start an NFT business with him and would give him half of the money they made. Byung-min even sent Do-young an NFT that they were going to use to scam other people.

Do-young laughs out loud as he tells Ha-ri and Byung-min they're lying and orders guards to catch them. The mysterious woman enters, and the episode ends.

The second episode of The Player 2: Master of Swindlers begins with the scene showing the mysterious woman walking into Do-young’s place of business. She tells Do-young that he is going to be deceived by Ha-ri. She gives him confidence by telling him that Ha-ri will pretend to be leaking his idea of starting a big NFT scam business.

Following the flashback, the story then continues where Episode 1 ended, where Ha-ri and Byung-min were caught and held by Do-young’s guards.

Ha-ri then warns Do-young that he shouldn’t trust this woman. As the woman was about to leave the scene, Do-young gave her a gun to shoot Ha-ri and Byung-min. This is when she shot Ha-ri.

At the same time, Jin-woong breaks the door. While he was fighting against Do-young’s bodyguards, the woman untied Ha-ri and Byung-min. Ha-ri was safe, as he wore a bullet-proof jacket.

Here, Shin Woo-young also enters the scene to kill Do-young. He was just about to shoot him when Ha-ri convinced him not to kill him and handed him over to the police. The police catch Ha-ri, his team, and Shin Woo-young. Je-yi was driving the police van in which Ha-ri and others were sitting.

Ha-ri then reveals that they already took away all of Do-young’s money, which he got from scamming people by installing malware in his digital wallet, and this happened when they shared their NFT with him.

Soon, Do-young realizes that he lost all his money and was shot dead by his boss.

On the other side, Ha-ri sees off Shin Woo-young and goes to meet the woman. She offered Ha-ri and his team to work for her for one year, and she would get their criminal records erased permanently. Besides, they could keep all the money they recovered from the criminals.

Ha-ri, with his team, returns to Korea from Thailand. They are taken to their new hideout place, which was set up by Jung Soo-min (Oh Yeon-seo), the lead actress of The Player 2: Master of Swindlers.

Soo-min shares the details of their next case with Ha-ri and his team. This case was about the drug trafficking happening through Club Libido and how KU Entertainment was involved in it.

Ha-ri makes a plan to catch all the drugs from Club Libido. They successfully bring out all the drugs from Club Libido and kidnap Jin-soo.

Following this, they decide to go behind Jin-soo’s boss and CEO of KU Entertainment, Kim Yun Gi. KU Entertainment is involved in illegal activities like extortion and drug use.

Meanwhile, Prosecutor Kwak Do-soo (Ha Do-Kwon) enters The Player 2: Master of Swindlers drama and finds Jin-soo and his confession in his car trunk.

Do-soo’s assistant tells him about the connection of this case with Prosecutor Jang In-Gyu, who appointed Ha-ri to catch heinous criminals in season 1.

Ha-ri was leaving In-Gyu's office when he came across Do-soo. Do-soo recognizes him and runs to catch Ha-ri. This is where the second episode of The Player 2: Master of Swindlers comes to an end, leaving us curious about what’s going to happen next in this action drama.

The Player 2: Master of Swindlers airs every Monday and Tuesday on tvN at 8:50 p.m. KST. International viewers can also stream The Player 2: Master of Swindlers K-drama on Viki.

