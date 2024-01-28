"Train of Fanboys": Fans coin BTS’ V’s popularity as Thai actors Dunk Natachai, Frank Thanatsaran, and Pond Naravit like his recent Instagram post

Thai entertainment celebrities' affection for K-pop has been evident for a long while now, especially considering the industry's openness towards expressing admiration for international stars through social media. A recent incident further solidified this trend, catching the attention of fans when three well-known Thai actors Dunk, Frank and Pond, liked a recent Instagram post by BTS' V, shortly after he shared it on January 28, 2024.

V's return to Instagram after a hiatus was met with swift interaction from these actors, signaling their immediate appreciation for the post. Fans were quick to decipher that this rapid response reflected the actors' deep admiration for V, showcasing the extent of their avid following of the BTS star.

Expand Tweet

The incident underlined that it's not just the fans who miss Taehyung, but also celebrities who are aware of his activities and updates. One fan took to Twitter to express the significance of this moment, coining the term "train of fanboys" to signify the growing popularity of BTS' V among Thai celebrities.

This phrase encapsulates the trend of Thai entertainment figures openly embracing their status as fans of V, contributing to the broader culture of admiration for international K-pop stars within the Thai industry.

"They so fast": Fans express their knowledge about Thai industry's love for BTS' V

The Thai entertainment industry stands as a prominent ground for K-pop enthusiasts, hosting a cast of popular actors and actresses who have gained worldwide fame through their roles in BL (boys' love) dramas. Despite their primary focus on acting, some of these stars occasionally seize the opportunity to showcase their passion for K-pop through TikTok videos.

The recent release of Love Wins All, a song by BTS' V and soloist IU, once again sent the K-pop fan community into a frenzy. Notably, three distinguished Thai actors, Dunk Natachai Boonprasert, Pond Naravit Lertratkosum, and Frank Thanatsaran Samthonglai stood out for the fans.

Expand Tweet

BTS' V returned to Instagram, sharing a 10-photo and video series capturing moments from the Love Wins All music video. Almost instantly, fans observed the active engagement of the three Thai BL actors, who had liked the post in the matter of seconds. This immediate response showcased not only their enthusiasm on the Instagram platform but also their dedicated following of V.

The revelation triggered a wave of reactions from fans, who were thrilled to witness their favorite Thai celebrities openly expressing their admiration for their favorite K-pop idol.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, this instance is not an isolated event, as numerous Thai celebrities have been spotted as avid followers of V on Instagram. The list includes actors like Dew Jirawat, Seng Wichai, Us Nitikorn, Book Kasidet, Inn Sarin, Joong Archen, Job Yosatorn, Net Siraphop, Cooheart, Toptap Jirakit, Tong Thanayut, Joss Wayar, Tay Tawan, and many more. Actors Joong and Pond frequently share stories about V's latest projects, such as his songs or photoshoots, demonstrating their constant support.

Actor and singer Jeff Satur has even taken opportunities to sing V's songs, like Slow Dancing, during his live events, emphasizing the industry's collective admiration for the BTS star. This widespread support, encompassing both social media interactions and active engagement in V's projects, highlights the creative and supportive mindset prevalent in the Thai entertainment industry towards the influential BTS star.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.