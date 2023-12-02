"I never knew I needed this kind of pic": Fans go feral as Korean actor Cha Eun-woo gets clicked with Thai actors Bright and Gulf 

The MTV Video Music Awards Japan took place on November 26, 2023, and saw several Japanese as well as international celebrities including Korean actor, Cha Eun-woo and two renowned Thai actors Bright Vachirawit and Gulf Kanawut gracing the event with their presence.

Days after the event, on December 1, 2023, a picture of three of them surfaced online and fans could not believe their eyes. As these three celebrities are extremely popular in the Asian entertainment industry, fans were well aware of the importance of this photo. While they never expected a crossover like this, they were over the moon about the same.

"Love this photo" - Fans react as Cha Eun-woo, Bright Vachirawit, and Gulf Kanawut pose together at the VMAJ 2023

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) is an annual awards show presented by MTV, celebrating outstanding achievements in the industry. The VMAs recognize artists and their contributions to music videos in various categories, including Best Video of the Year, Best Artist, and more.

The ceremony often features live performances by popular artists and is known for memorable moments in pop culture. It's a significant event in the music industry, bringing together artists and fans to celebrate and honor the creative aspects of music videos.

Similar to the original USA version of the event, a Japanese version of the award show was also launched in 2002 to celebrate the music from Japan and the countries around it.

Thailand and Korea are two of the biggest markets in the Asian entertainment industry and several celebrities attended the 2023 event.

These celebrities included renowned actor and K-pop group ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo and two of the most popular Thai celebrities, Bright Vachirawit Chivaree and Gulf Kanawut Traipipattanapong. Bright is popular for his role in the 2020 Thai BL drama, 2gether, which also featured another famous Thai actor, Win Metawin. Gulf began his career with a popular BL drama too, titled Tharntype.

Since doing these two dramas, both these actors have delved into modeling and Bright has also ventured into business. While these two stars meeting Cha Eun-woo was completely unexpected, it left fans delighted when glimpses of their interaction went viral online.

An interesting fact about this crossover is that all three stars were born in the year 1997. Hence, several K-pop fans were over the moon and hailed the 97-liners. Fans' delight was evident through their comments on social media, and through the fact that they made this picture go viral online.

Multi-industry crossovers are quite common in the K-pop world, however, some crossovers take fans by surprise and leave them wanting more. Cha Eun-woo also became the talk of the town for his performance during the event. Bright received praise for winning the Best Asian Artist of 2023 award.

Fans were extremely pleased with the trio meeting and wished for similar meet-ups in the future.