“That’s not me”: Thai BL actors Ja and First hilariously react to their kissing scenes from their recent series, Be Mine Superstar

Thai actors Ja and First, known for their roles in the BL drama, Be Mine Superstar, recently engaged in a unique promotional event via YouTube. As these dramas enjoy immense popularity in the entertainment world, promotional activities take various forms. One such event involved the actors reacting to intimate scenes from their series.

The actors confessed that it's easier to act out intimate scenes than to watch them later with an audience. Consequently, as they reacted to their kissing and romantic scenes, the duo, especially First. couldn't help but blush and playfully deny their involvement in these moments. One of the scenes made First so shy that he exclaimed,

"That's not me!"

Fans found their reactions incredibly endearing.

Renowned BL onscreen fame couple JaFirst from Don't Say No, react to their scenes from their recent series

The drama Be Mine SuperStar was released officially on June 3, 2023 and came to an end recently on September 17. It tells the story of Punn, portrayed by Ja, a college student aspiring to make it big in the entertainment industry. His passion is especially fueled by Ashi, played by First, who is a renowned actor in Thailand.

This Thai series, like many others, has been following a pattern of uploading actors' reactions for each episode. The reaction video for the 10th episode, released on September 26, garnered attention due to its increased number of intimate scenes. Despite the series having 12 episodes, the chemistry between the lead actors in this particular episode left audiences swooning.

Expand Tweet

Six actors from the series gathered to react to the entire episode. The video began with playful introductions. The first scene featured Ja and First walking in the snow, bundled up in winter attire, sharing cheek kisses. Interestingly, the actors didn't react much to this scene.

Throughout the video, First appeared particularly shy, often covering his face with his hands. In contrast, Ja exuded confidence, smirking and joking around. The other four actors displayed a mix of shyness and playful teasing towards the lead couple regarding their scenes.

As they watched the video, Ja and First peppered their reactions with dialogues like,"How many times, really," "worth it," "Don't spoil the ending," and "You can't just do that everywhere you like."

Expand Tweet

Even the crew members behind the scenes chimed in with their reactions at the end, reacting to one particular scene, stating,

"That was beautiful…You should've pretended to slip so he could hold your chin up just in case."

Ja and First gained immense popularity as an onscreen couple following their appearance in one of the most renowned BL dramas, Tharntype in 2021. Subsequently, they starred together in another BL drama called Don't Say No. Many fans believed they wouldn't see this pairing again anytime soon, but then the duo surprised them with Be Mine Superstar.

This drama, particularly the performances of the lead actors, gained massive support and praise from the audience, igniting anticipation for more BL dramas featuring this dynamic duo.