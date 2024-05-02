The Player 2: Master of Swindlers - Release date, plot, cast, teaser trailer, & all you need to know

On Monday, April 29, 2024, the South Korean broadcasting network tvN released the teaser trailer for the upcoming drama The Player 2: Master of Swindlers, a sequel to the much-loved action-packed K-drama, The Player, which was released in 2018.

The teaser trailer showcased the reconciliation between swindling artist or con man Kang Ha-ri, played by Song Seung-heon from Black Knight, and the other members of the team. After six years, the group has come together once more to fight crime and seize black money in this upcoming drama. Helmed by director Go Jae-hyun, the series is reported to have 12 episodes with an average duration of 60 minutes.

The Player 2: Master of Swindlers will premiere on tvN on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 8:50 pm KST (5:20 pm IST).

The Player 2: Plot, cast & all you need to know

The Player 2: Master of Swindlers' premise centers on a crew of skilled con artists, hackers, drivers, fighters, and other professionals. They band together to devise elaborate schemes to pilfer money from the extremely wealthy and dishonest members of society. In the action-packed teaser trailer, the cast could be seen fighting fiercely to accomplish their objectives in this forthcoming action-packed thriller.

Popular South Korean actor Song Seung-heon's character, Kang Ha-ri, makes a reappearance in the upcoming sequel. The actor is reported to reprise his role from season 1. Kang Ha-ri has an eloquent and persuasive demeanor along with devious conman abilities, which makes him the ideal person to lead a group of experts plotting for the downfall of dishonest elites.

Alongside him, fans will see up-and-coming actress Oh Yeon-seo as the chic and mysterious strategist Jung Soo-min, who entices the lead characters to return and join them in their new plan. Tae Won-seok from Prison Playbook (2017) is back as the team's toughest man and fighter, Do Jin-woong, while Lee Si-eon is back as hacker Lim Byung-min.

Meanwhile, Jang Gyu-ri (a former member of the K-pop group fromis_9), who plays Cha Jae-yi, is the team's new driver, rounding out the exciting new main cast lineup of The Player 2: Master of Swindlers.

The trailer shows Kang Ha-ri, the brains behind the intricate plans and activities of the swindlers or con artists, emerging in a pristine black suit and posing as a trendy artist caressing vases while wearing a flaming pastor's hat. The scene immediately cuts to the main cast lineup driving sportscars recklessly, stealing money, and partying.

In the trailer, Oh Yeon-seo adopts the persona of Jung Soo-min, a brand-new addition to The Player 2 series, who possesses charm and leadership skills and rallies the con artists for a massive plot. Likewise, the team's new driver, Jae-yi, seems cold and ferocious at first. She is, however, a kindhearted individual, despite her harsh and frigid demeanor.

The teaser displays an extremely fast-paced storyline filled with stunning visuals and jaw-dropping action sequences.

More about the leads Song Seung-heon and Oh Yeon-seo from The Player 2: Master of Swindlers

Song Seung-heon is an actor and model from South Korea. His acting credits include several television dramas, including The Great Show (2019), Player (2018), and Dinner Mate (2020). His most recent on-screen appearance was in the fourth season of Voice (2021), and he also appeared in Netflix's Black Knight (2023).

At the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism - Content Industry Awards in 2010, he shared the Distinguished Hallyu Entertainer Award of Merit with K-pop group Girls' Generation.

Additionally, rising actress Oh Yeon-seo hails from South Korea. She gained notoriety for her breakthrough performance in the top-rated drama Jang Bo Ri Is Here (2014), for which she was awarded the 2014 MBC Drama Awards and the 7th Korea Drama Awards' Top Excellence Awards.

Additionally, her performances in the films Here Comes Mr. Oh and My Husband Got a Family in 2012 and 2016, respectively, earned her the titles of Best New Actress and Best Actress for Please Come Back, Mister.

Here's the full list of the cast of the upcoming drama The Player 2: Master of Swindlers:

Song Seung-heon — Kang Ha-ri / Choi Su-hyuk

Kang Ha-ri / Choi Su-hyuk Oh Yeon-seo — Jung Soo-min

Jung Soo-min Tae Won-seok — Do Jin-woong

Do Jin-woong Lee Si-eon — Im Byung-min

Im Byung-min Jang Gyu-ri — Jane

— Jane Ha Do-gwon — Prosecutor Kwak

Prosecutor Kwak Heo Sung-tae

Lee Joon-hyuk

Jo Sung-ha

Earlier, in addition to Song Seung-heon, actors such as Kim Won-hae, Ahn Se-ho, Lee Hwang-ui, Yoo Ye-bin, and other K-pop stars were part of the cast in the first season of the show. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of The Player 2: Master of Swindlers to experience the thrill of the drama once again.