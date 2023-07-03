“We really dont gaf”: Fans joke around after fromis_9 Jisun’s alleged vape juice refills were spotted in a livestream

On June 3, 2023, fromis_9 member Jisun went viral for an offbeat reason on Twitter. The idol had recently held a livestream on Weverse to spend some time with fans. Someone took a screenshot of the practice video and pointed towards two small bottles that looked similar to E-liquids, or vape juice, and discussions about the singer allegedly using vape spread on the internet like wildfire.

However, to everyone's surprise, it wasn’t a criticism but jokes and defense thrown around everywhere. Netizens majorly had two reactions. They either supported the singer and mentioned that they would like her to do a smoke ring or defended her tooth and nail by comparing the reactions towards male idols who were reportedly caught smoking.

eli ₊‧°𐐪♡𐑂°‧₊ @jisunsdoll jisun literally is addicted to scents so if that vape juice was there for display or not we really dont gaf jisun literally is addicted to scents so if that vape juice was there for display or not we really dont gaf

Netizen claims small bottles in fromis_9 Jisun’s livestream were vape liquids, fans come to her defense in their own ways

At the beginning last month, fromis_9 finally made their much-awaited comeback with the full-length album, Unlock My World, amidst online discussions of the group possibly being disbanded. The eight-member group put all baseless conversations to rest with #menow, the title track of Unlock My World.

Recently, the K-pop girl band made their way into South Korean online forums after a netizen alleged that they saw vape liquid bottles in Jisun’s livestream. The post was uploaded on Nate on July 2, mentioning that the idol “just went live without cleaning up e-cigarette liquid,” as per pannchoa’s translation. The post garnered attention, with fans rising to defend the 24-year-old fromis_9 member.

Korean netizens drew comparisons with other celebrities, especially males, who were seemingly caught smoking and asked, “who cares?.” While some mentioned that she was an adult and could make her own choices, another netizen asked if the original poster thought “only bad people” smoked.

On the other hand, international fans were making fun of the person who spread the rumor. They used GIFs, images, and more to express their unparalleled support for fromis_9’s Jisun. These included wanting to see her smoke while on livestream or being confused after waking up to her smoking allegations.

A few fans also mentioned that the 24-year-old was sensitive to smells and said that it could have been something else Jisun’s alleged vape liquid bottles.

eli ₊‧°𐐪♡𐑂°‧₊ @jisunsdoll jisun opening her private twitter and reading all her vape accusations jisun opening her private twitter and reading all her vape accusations https://t.co/yASWPzHRki

eli ₊‧°𐐪♡𐑂°‧₊ @jisunsdoll and when i find the op who started the jisun vape accusations then what and when i find the op who started the jisun vape accusations then what https://t.co/bjlHbnZJEB

I mean girl what you using vape juice for, it's 2023 use cartidges man pannchoa @pannchoa

tinyurl.com/yyrutfsy Knets notice vape juice in Fromis 9's Roh Jisun's room during livestream Knets notice vape juice in Fromis 9's Roh Jisun's room during livestreamtinyurl.com/yyrutfsy https://t.co/jAyQfQXUsB If this is true, then I lost my respect for JisunI mean girl what you using vape juice for, it's 2023 use cartidges man twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… If this is true, then I lost my respect for JisunI mean girl what you using vape juice for, it's 2023 use cartidges man twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

bellaAria_A @Bellee060 we love idgf queen pannchoa @pannchoa

tinyurl.com/yyrutfsy Knets notice vape juice in Fromis 9's Roh Jisun's room during livestream Knets notice vape juice in Fromis 9's Roh Jisun's room during livestreamtinyurl.com/yyrutfsy https://t.co/jAyQfQXUsB now we need jisun vape during weverse livewe love idgf queen twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… now we need jisun vape during weverse live 🔥 we love idgf queen twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… https://t.co/Wly92wqp9f

c @firstflover jisun pass the vape jisun pass the vape

☆ follow limit:/ @ssamudan39 the jisun vape juice article is so funny to me bcus that girlie is such a gym rat & doesn’t even like drinking alcohol bcus of muscle loss so idk good for her if she smokes or vapes she’s an adult who can make her own decisions but i don’t buy it the jisun vape juice article is so funny to me bcus that girlie is such a gym rat & doesn’t even like drinking alcohol bcus of muscle loss so idk good for her if she smokes or vapes she’s an adult who can make her own decisions but i don’t buy it

Jisun talks about how fromis_9 has changed over the years

In an interview with Elle magazine released on June 18, fromis_9 members opened up about various topics related to their comeback, Unlock My World. Jisun shared how the eight-member group had changed over the years, especially when it comes to feedback and group discussions. She said:

“In the past, we would comfort each other by saying ‘We can do well.’ Now, we have more conversations giving each other feedback. Saying things like ‘We have to do this part well, let’s do it like this.’ Because it isn’t all cool just because we’re enjoying ourselves.” (translated via Soompi)

Meanwhile, fromis_9 returned with their first full-length album Unlock My World on June 5.

