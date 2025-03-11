“The way they support each other”- Fans react as Love in the Moonlight team is reported to reunite on The Seasons – Park Bo-gum’s Cantabile

The cast of Love in the Moonlight is rallying behind Park Bo-gum as he takes on a new challenge. According to Sports Chosun on March 11, Kim Yoo-jung, Jinyoung, and Kwak Dong-yeon will appear as guests on the first recording of KBS2's late-night music show The Seasons - Park Bo-gum's Cantabile later that day.

The three actors, who formed a close bond with Park Bo-gum while working together on the 2016 drama Love in the Moonlight, are expected to show their support and encouragement for his hosting debut. Park Bo-gum will officially begin his role as the new MC of The Seasons - Park Bo-gum's Cantabile when it premieres on March 14.

As the first actor to host the program, anticipation is high among viewers. Since his debut in the 2011 film Blind, the actor has expressed a strong passion for music, contributing to drama OSTs, releasing songs, and performing in musicals alongside his acting career.

He has also showcased his vocal and piano skills on KBS's late-night music programs, including You Hee-yeol’s Sketchbook and The Seasons - Zico’s Artist. His deep connection to The Seasons is evident, as he even personally named the show.

"After all these years, the way they support each other." said one fan.

"OMG, my babies will be reunited and the casts. Can't wait. My BoYoo" said another fan.

"My Love In The Moonlight gang." reacted another.

Fans are delighted to have the Love in the Moonlight cast back together again.

"we will get idol Jinyoung singing again??!! yessss" responded another.

"omg i started rewatching LITM lately bc i miss their chemistry was i manifesting their comeback after so many years" commented another.

"I love how they always support each other. It's the first eps for Bogum as an MC and they came to support him. This really warmed my heart" another commented.

Park Bo-gum's latest drama secures top spot

The Netflix drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, which premiered on March 7, is resonating deeply with audiences for its touching depiction of parents born in the 1950s. According to the global OTT ranking platform FlixPatrol, as of March 10, the series secured the top spot in Netflix’s TV show category across 10 countries, including Korea, Hong Kong, and Singapore, as reported by The Korea Times on March 11.

It also ranked sixth in Netflix’s global TV show rankings. This 16-episode drama spans 65 years, from the 1960s to the present, following three generations of women. It centers on Ae-soon (played by IU), a woman from Jeju Island, and explores the lives of her mother and daughter.

The story highlights the hardships endured by parents who lived through the aftermath of the Korean War (1950–1953) while striving to provide better opportunities for their children.

Park Bo-gum portrays Gwan-sik, a steadfast and hardworking man whose devotion to Ae-soon is unwavering. Though strong like iron, he is fragile in love, deeply moved by her joy and sorrow. Guiding her through life’s twists, he remains her silent protector, embodying loyalty and steadfast love across time.

