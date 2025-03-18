“Their chemistry is overflowing”: Fans react to IU and Park Bo-gum’s latest couple photoshoot for Netflix’s ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’

Netflix released new photos of IU and Park Bo-gum, the leads of When Life Gives You Tangerines, on March 18, 2025. The photos show IU and Park Bo-gum posing, reflecting their on-screen dynamic. While IU wore a floral gown, Park Bo-gum wore a knit shirt with tailored pants.

Ad

Some of the photos featured the co-stars posing with tangerines and in others, they are seen sitting beside one another and posing. As soon as fans saw the images, they took to social media to comment on the When Life Gives You Tangerines' cast members' chemistry.

An X user stated their their chemistry was "overflowing" as they shared a tweet featuring the pictures.

"Their chemistry is overflowing, an X user commented.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans also discussed their rapport as they praised the two actors, with others asking the creators to give them another drama starring IU and Park Bo-gum after the current one ends.

"I mean actors are amazing. The way they act to be in love even with their eyes. I mean just look at them!!! Who can say that they are not absolutely in love," a fan remarked.

Ad

"After life done giving us tangerines , can directors give us IU & Park Bogum 's new drama, a viewer said.

"Sorry, lee jong suk, i vote for this. the chemistry is insaneeee!!!," a person shared.

"Thank you for these wonderful photos. You make my tangerine 🧡 happy. You 2 are so beautiful!," a user noted.

"OMG, our 🍊couples are so beautiful!!! 😍 Their visuals are insane!," a netizen wrote.

Ad

"I always forget that IU is in a long term relationship, like why does she have chemistry with everyone she's the master of chemistry," another fan added.

When Life Gives You Tangerines star IU shares wedding BTS photos with Park Bo-gum

Ad

South Korean actress and singer IU shared behind-the-scenes wedding photos from When Life Gives You Tangerines on March 14, 2025. The new images offer a look at the cast behind the scenes.

IU uploaded nineteen pictures, capturing the camaraderie among the cast. The first image featured the lead stars standing hand in hand, dressed in wedding attire. Another photo showed their onscreen family gathered around them.

The rest of the photos captured joyful moments from the wedding scene. IU and Park Bo-gum shared lighthearted interactions, while the cast joined in the celebrations.

Ad

Set in 1950s Jeju, When Life Gives You Tangerines follows Oh Ae-soon (IU) and Yang Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum). Their lives intertwine across four seasons. The 16-episode drama is in release over four weeks.

The first act (spring), covering Episodes 1-4, dropped on March 7. The second act (summer), with Episodes 5-8, followed on March 14. The autumn episodes (9-12) are set to drop on March 21, with the final winter episodes (13-16) arriving on March 28. When Life Gives You Tangerines has gained international traction beyond South Korea.

The series debuted at No. 4 on Netflix’s global Top 10 non-English shows for the week of March 3-9, recording 3.6 million views and 13.9 million watch hours. It has also topped charts in 24 regions, including Hong Kong, and Indonesia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback