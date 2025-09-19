  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "There's no next BTS": Fans outraged as BIGHIT MUSIC announces global auditions in search of Bangtan's successors

"There's no next BTS": Fans outraged as BIGHIT MUSIC announces global auditions in search of Bangtan's successors

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 19, 2025 14:56 GMT
BTS and BIGHIT MUSIC audition poster (Image via Instagram/@hybe.labels.auditions, @bts.bighitofficial)
BTS and BIGHIT MUSIC audition poster (Image via Instagram/@hybe.labels.auditions, @bts.bighitofficial)

On Friday, September 19, BIGHIT MUSIC announced its 2025 global auditions, that's expected to search for BTS's successors. The application for the same is open between September 19 and December 7, and any male born in or after 2007 is eligible to apply. While the online auditions are applicable worldwide, there are also onsite auditions across various cities.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In October, the auditions will be held in LA and Toronto, followed by auditions in Sydney, Melbourne, Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, Osaka, and Tokyo, in November. Lastly, Taipei and Seoul's auditions will be conducted in December. Here's what BIGHIT MUSIC stated about their auditions:

"We plan to provide a unique experience that goes beyond a simple audition and combines K-pop and AI technology. We ask for your participation and interest from those who dream of debuting."
Ad

Following this announcement, many were thrilled about the new trainees who will be joining BIGHIT MUSIC. However, this announcement also received large amounts of backlash due to BIGHIT MUSIC's choice of words. Many were unhappy with the agency's search for the next BTS.

People criticized the agency's perspective on recreating a group similar to their seniors, and explained that there will only be one BTS, given their authenticity, impact, and influce in the industry. Furthermore, netizens also explained that the intention of creating a new K-pop boy group shouldn't be to recreate BTS but to rather bring out another group with their own identity, themes, and core concepts.

Ad

Therefore, many people criticized BIGHIT MUSIC for their global audition announcement. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"b ts looking what now, there is no next b ts" said a fan
Ad

More fans and netizens expressed their displease with BIGHIT MUSIC's choice of words for their 2025 global auditions announcement.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS announces next group comeback in spring 2026, hints at follow-up tour

Following the return of all the BTS' members from their mandatory military enlistment in June 2025. The group announced that they will soon be resuming their three-year hiatus. On July 1, all of the members rolled out their first group Weverse livestream.

During the same, the members shared their updates from when they were in the military, their upcoming activities, and more. Therefore, they explained that the members have already begun the required preparations for their next comeback, which is expected to be released in Spring 2026. This will be BTS' first full-length album released since 2020.

Ad
Ad

The album will also be followed up with a tour. The members explained that they are expecting to roll out shows all around the world. This tour will also mark the group's first tour since their 2022 Permission to Dance on Stage Tour. Additionally, the members also expressed the thoughts and ideas they have for the upcomign album. Here's what the stated:

"Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music. Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member's thoughts and ideas. We're approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started."
Ad

Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the release and further announcements about the album.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications