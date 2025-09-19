"There's no next BTS": Fans outraged as BIGHIT MUSIC announces global auditions in search of Bangtan's successors

On Friday, September 19, BIGHIT MUSIC announced its 2025 global auditions, that's expected to search for BTS's successors. The application for the same is open between September 19 and December 7, and any male born in or after 2007 is eligible to apply. While the online auditions are applicable worldwide, there are also onsite auditions across various cities. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn October, the auditions will be held in LA and Toronto, followed by auditions in Sydney, Melbourne, Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, Osaka, and Tokyo, in November. Lastly, Taipei and Seoul's auditions will be conducted in December. Here's what BIGHIT MUSIC stated about their auditions:&quot;We plan to provide a unique experience that goes beyond a simple audition and combines K-pop and AI technology. We ask for your participation and interest from those who dream of debuting.&quot;Following this announcement, many were thrilled about the new trainees who will be joining BIGHIT MUSIC. However, this announcement also received large amounts of backlash due to BIGHIT MUSIC's choice of words. Many were unhappy with the agency's search for the next BTS. People criticized the agency's perspective on recreating a group similar to their seniors, and explained that there will only be one BTS, given their authenticity, impact, and influce in the industry. Furthermore, netizens also explained that the intention of creating a new K-pop boy group shouldn't be to recreate BTS but to rather bring out another group with their own identity, themes, and core concepts. Therefore, many people criticized BIGHIT MUSIC for their global audition announcement. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;b ts looking what now, there is no next b ts&quot; said a fannochu @vantebear_LINK@BIGHIT_MUSIC bts looking what now 😒 there is no next btsMore fans and netizens expressed their displease with BIGHIT MUSIC's choice of words for their 2025 global auditions announcement.Troll_Pop @troll__popLINKWe aren't looking for BTS successor than who the f is bcz I am sure no army want that . Just debut groups you want and leave out the BTS name .࣪𖤐.ᐟ @jinsmolaLINKthe world would be more peaceful once people get it into their hard skulls that there’s no next BTS🌺 Purple 💜 Dream⁷ 🌺 @Cristal_MauveLINKI say it's a bad translation... There will have never the next BTS and they don't need of another voice. Seriously, BH... shame on you.ꨄ︎ 𝔖𝔧𝔪𝔱𝔢𝔭𝔥 ꨄ︎ (rest) @DeluluforJmLINKBut they force too much to use BTS’s name for everythingOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.ꪔ̤̮ ִֶָ ࣪ ᵐⁿⁱ @mykooniverse97LINKthere will never be another BTS, even if you debut 44774738 other groupsbobo⟭⟬⁷ n.1 jeongguk enthusiast @gooooogieeeLINKi need bighit/hybe to understand that there won’t be another bts, there’s no more going up from here except for bts, they’re the only one who could’ve achieved all of this and i genuinely do not think that any upcoming group is going to change the fact that they’re the bestDeko⁷ @Deko1O1LINKWhat's next big hit? &quot;Looking for bts' replacement&quot;?T @IUTBALINKA project bound to fail.BTS announces next group comeback in spring 2026, hints at follow-up tourFollowing the return of all the BTS' members from their mandatory military enlistment in June 2025. The group announced that they will soon be resuming their three-year hiatus. On July 1, all of the members rolled out their first group Weverse livestream.During the same, the members shared their updates from when they were in the military, their upcoming activities, and more. Therefore, they explained that the members have already begun the required preparations for their next comeback, which is expected to be released in Spring 2026. This will be BTS' first full-length album released since 2020.About Music @AboutMusicYTLINKBTS will reportedly film their music video in the US soon. Their album is scheduled to be released in the spring.The album will also be followed up with a tour. The members explained that they are expecting to roll out shows all around the world. This tour will also mark the group's first tour since their 2022 Permission to Dance on Stage Tour. Additionally, the members also expressed the thoughts and ideas they have for the upcomign album. Here's what the stated:&quot;Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music. Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member's thoughts and ideas. We're approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started.&quot;Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the release and further announcements about the album.