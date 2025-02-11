"There wasn't a single man who truly deserved you" — Single's Inferno 4 fans react as You-jin ends with no matches despite her “charming” personality 

On Tuesday, February 11, the finale of Single's Inferno 4 was released, revealing the final matches and the couple who'll be going home together after the show's conclusion. While some matches were made at the finale, many contestants went home without a match, and You-jin was one among the single contestants.

When this surfaced online, fans were surprised. Many admired You-jin's personality and considered her a favorite contestant, despite her limited screen time. Some felt none of the male contestants deserved her charm. Here are a few fan reactions:

"Youjin, there wasn't a single man there who truly deserved you"

"Watching Youjin feels like watching a sitcom when a character wants to fall in love, but things don’t go their way, making it hilarious. I love Youjin!" said a fan on X.

"Youjin gaining so many fans with zero ships and little to no screentime. Amongst the female contestant, she and Ji Yeon gathered so many fans during the show (despite the misconception of her being a pick me). I'm so proud of her." added another fan.

"Youjin is clever, playful, and full of enthusiasm. I'm glad that you didn't couple up with one of the guys in the show. They can't handle your quirkiness, wit, and charms." commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens praised the Single's Inferno 4 contestant in terms of her personality and cheered for her despite ending up with no matches on the show's finale.

"glad that youjin didnt end game with any boys there, u deserved better sweetheart" stated a fan.

"Best girl, a funny, kind and pretty human being. I'm so glad she ended up alone I'm not even sad about it. They really had a reason to put her at the center in that poster, she stole the show. Gained fans despite being painted badly by this show, youjin best girl" added an X user.

"Even in the last episodes, Youjin never failed to amaze me and make me laugh. IMO, she definitely made the finale episodes the best" said a netizen.

"Youjin being on the center of the poster without a love-line, shows what she is , and how much more entertaining she is than all of them together" commented another X user.

About Netflix's South Korean reality dating show sequel, Single's Inferno 4

Single's Inferno is a South Korean reality dating show on Netflix. Premiering in 2021, it gained popularity for its unique concept. Contestants live on a deserted island with minimal resources while flirting and forming connections.

However, every day, contestants are asked to pick their choices for a partner and if a match is made, the couple gets to go to Paradise for a romantic date night. Paradise is a place where luxury and resources overflow. While the contestants can make multiple matches to Paradise throughout their time on the island, at the finale, they are expected to choose their final pick for a partner.

The show has successfully rolled out four seasons. Its fourth and latest season, Single's Inferno 4, premiered on January 14. The contestants include Kim Te-hwan, Kwon Ki-ha, Yuk Jun-seo, Jung Tae-oh, Ahn Sung-hoon, Hong Sung-ho, Lee Si-an, Kim Min-seol, and Kim Hye-jin.

A new episode of Single's Inferno 4 was rolled out every Tuesday on Netflix, and as of February 11, the show's fourth season concluded.

