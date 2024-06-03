"They are actively silencing their artists": Netizens call out HYBE for allegedly deleting parts of SEVENTEEN DK's live session

On Sunday, June 2, SEVENTEEN's DK kickstarted a livestream through Weverse where he answered fans' questions and updated them on his recent events. Following the live stream's end, a recorded version of the same would be posted on SEVENTEEN's Weverse tab.

However, on revisiting the recorded livestream, fans noticed that several parts were removed and deleted, which naturally led to a lot of criticism being directed towards HYBE, the K-pop group's label. Fans expressed that one of the deleted parts included DK showcasing his support for Palestinians amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

During the livestream, the idol was asked if he was aware of the conflict and the struggles Palestinians are currently experiencing. The question also asked him to simply raise his hand if he can't openly talk about it. When the idol saw the question, he raised his hand, expressing that he was, in fact, aware of the situation, and also supported the Palestinians in the struggle.

Fans were already angered at the fact, that HYBE restricted the idol from freely talking about it and called them out for silencing their artists. However, the anger was only fueled when they realized that this part was also deleted in the recorded version of the live stream posted on Weverse. Here's what the fans expressed about the same:

I hope those who works on that company who's keeping them shut their mouths burn to to hell. - said a fan on X

Not surprised hybe isn’t letting their idols speak about palestine, dk raising his hand in his live was a small but important gesture - added another fan

The way it all makes sense now why hybe artists could only subtly show their support. they clearly want to speak up but it's only that z!onist company hindering them from doing so - said an X user

Fans continued to express that though they were happy about the idols speaking about the ongoing issue, they were still angered by HYBE's alleged silencing of their artists.

If you worship your faves the way you have been claiming it should absolutely enrage you how much this evil company is censoring your artists. - said a fan on X

This shows that he’s not able to speak about it which breaks my heart - said another netizen on X

DK situation proving HYBE is deliberately silencing their idols about Palestine I swear I will see that company fall - said another X user

HYBE allegedly deletes parts of SEVENTEEN DK's livestream, sparking controversies on the agency silencing their artists

On June 2, SEVENTEEN's DK kickstarted a live stream, and among the several questions directed at the idol, one fan asked the following:

Dokyeom, Palestinian CARATs are now in danger due to ceasefire. The kids outside are also having a hard time. Are you aware of this and stand with Palestine? If you can’t talk about this, please do ✋🏻 instead.

Fans expressed that the idol was paying close attention to the comments section and when he saw the above-mentioned comment, he raised his hand, allegedly showcasing his support. However, netizens have also been debating on the legitimacy of the same. Since the message was written in broken Korean, the part which said "If you can't talk about this", could also mean "If you don't understand this message" or "If this message doesn't make sense."

Therefore, netizens are still unsure if the HYBE is silencing its artists since the message could've been interpreted differently by DK. Regardless, when fans saw that this part was deleted from Weverse, they began to suspect that the agency might be silencing its artists. However, other parts of the livestream were also deleted when DK's fellow member, Jeonghan, entered the livestream.

However, fans think that it could be due to various reasons such as Jeoghan giving a spoiler for SEVENTEEN's upcoming projects or him wearing a branded T-shirt, Celine, which HYBE doesn't profit from.

Regardless, fans still expressed their displeasure at HYBE's unfair actions. Since there have been allegations against the agency for its alleged Zionist ties, the recent criticism was justified by netizens.