“THEY ACTUALLY KISS?”: The Killer Next Door viewers in a frenzy over VIXX’s Cha Hak-yeon’s kissing scene with Kang Lee-han

Cha Hak-yeon and Kang Lee-han have taken over social media with their kissing scene in The Killer Next Door. On August 4, 2025, TVING released the first episodes of the BL drama The Killer Next Door, one of the early short-format series introduced on the South Korean OTT platform. VIXX’s N, aka Cha Hak-yeon, plays Yun-je, a killer and a fan of former baseball player Jin-hyeok, portrayed by Kang Lee-han. Before the release, many fans believed the drama would simply showcase a bromance between the two male characters. However, after it aired, they were surprised to see them share a kiss. Fans took to X, expressing their excitement and supporting the cast members.&quot;HELLO??? THEY ACTUALLY KISS?? HI???&quot; a fan said.&quot;OHMYBBGOODSSSSSSDDDDD. HES NOT JUST STANDING THERE LIPS TOUCHING. THEY ACTUALLY KISS. IM SCREAMING,&quot; a user added.&quot;AN ACTUAL KISS !!!! AND THEY WERE ALL OVER EACH OTNER FUKKWOWKAOXOXKXKK,&quot; a netizen added.Fans of VIXX, Starlight, also shared their thoughts on watching N kiss another man for a BL drama and offered supportive messages for him.&quot;NEVER IN MY ENTIRE STARLIGHT CAREER HAVE I THOUGHT THAT CHA HAKYEON WILL DO A BL DRAMA OMG (missing that time i spent my time reading leo/n fics lmao),&quot; a netizen commented.&quot;Never in my 11 years starlight life have I ever imagined I'd watch N kissing boys on camera but here we are. Also, ofc the kiss is passionate, it's N,&quot; another fan stated.&quot;The fact that Hakyeon is the first vixx members to actually have a kissing scene in a bl, sadly it’s in shorts drama and who the hell still watched that in 2025,&quot; a user mentioned.Fans voiced their disappointment in the production of The Killer Next Door and the short video format. They said that the intimate scene was not shown clearly.&quot;Now I'm sad seeing this video.. hakyeon we will give you a better production next time for your bl. You deserve to kiss men in a great production,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Gatekeeping this on a korean-only app AND reels format is crazy. thats my BIAS i should be watching him kiss his crush. LET ME INNNN,&quot; a netizen reacted.More about The Killer Next Door starring Cha Hak-yeon and Kang Lee-hanThe Killer Next Door is one of the most highly awaited series in the BL genre, as it stars third-generation K-pop star Cha Hak-yeon from VIXX. The show is written by Prison Playbook screenwriter Jung Bo-hoon and directed by Yang Jung-woo, known for his television show Encyclopedia of Useless Facts on Unbelievable Human Beings.The Killer Next Door is a story about a young, shy man named Yun-je who has a part-time job and is scared of life-threatening weapons. However, Yun-je employs strange methods to kill his targets. Yun-je admires former baseball player Jin-hyeok, who moves into his house, turning his life upside down. Meanwhile, Jin-hyeok has been watching out for and rescuing the people targeted by Yun-je.The Killer Next Door is available exclusively on the South Korean platform TVING for streaming.