“They should be apologising”- Spotify faces fan backlash after mistakenly crediting BLACKPINK Rosé with Jungkook’s record-breaking streams

On Wednesday, May 13, many netizens noticed BLACKPINK Rosé's description on Spotify was not accurate. Many noticed that Spotify allegedly labelled the idol's debut album, Rosie, as the most-streamed solo release by a K-pop artist with over 33 million streams.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, people soon expressed that the statement wasn't factually correct since BTS' Jungkook's debut album, GOLDEN, made history as the biggest debut by a K-pop soloist with over 42.75 million streams. Following the same, many called out Spotify for their mistake and criticized the streaming platform it.

While the streaming platform allegedly edited out the sentence and recreated BLACKPINK Rosé's description, many fans and netizens stated that just correcting it wasn't sufficient. They demanded that Spotify apologize to the artists and their fans for their mishap. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

Ad

"Lmao they should be apologizing for spreading misinformation," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"“thank you” i am not thanking anyone’s fraudulent a*s they should apologise to jungkook for disrespecting him like that," said a fan on X.

"We shouldn't be thanking them for their mistake, they should apologize tbh, what they did was disrespectful," added another fan.

"very embarrassing. like this we are the ones who have to explain. what kind of work do they do?! until they can't see, read and type real words!!!!" commented a netizen

Ad

More fans and netizens talked about that those responsible for the mishap should apologize for their mistake and the alleged spread of misinformation.

"At least they acted cause it was getting embarrassing," added an X user.

"Stop thanking and ask for apology instead," a fan remarked.

"Thank you, after giving *misinformation," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Rosé and BTS' Jungkook's recent solo activities

BLACKPINK's Rosé or Roseanne Park is a New Zealander and South Korean singer who debuted under YG Entertainment. Alongside group activities, the idol also rolled out a few solo tracks under YG Entertainment like On The Ground, GONE, and more.

Ad

Ad

Though BLACKPINK as a group is still under YG Entertainment, the members signed with other labels or kickstarted their own agencies for their solo promotions in December 2023. BLACKPINK's Rosé signed a management contract with YG Entertainment's subsidiary, THE BLACK LABEL, for her debut solo album Rosé's promotions in South Korea.

She also signed with Atlantic Records for her international activities. Around October 2024, the idol released a collaboration with Bruno Mars called APT. Following the commercial success of the same, the idol rolled out her first studio album, Rosie, in December 2024. BTS' Jungkook, on the other hand, is a South Korean singer and dancer housed under BIGHIT MUSIC.

Ad

Ad

He has rolled out a couple of solo tracks under BTS albums like Euphoria, My Time, etc., and a few more SoundCloud tracks like Still With You. However, his official solo debut was in July 2023 with the release of his first single, Seven feat. Latto. Around September 2023, he released another collaborative single with Jack Harlow called 3D.

In November 2023, he rolled out his much-awaited full-length album, GOLDEN. In December of the same year, he enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service. His fans have been excitedly looking forward to his upcoming discharge from the military in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More