“They don’t deserve this treatment”- Fans outraged as BOYNEXTDOOR members reveal alleged racial discrimination during 2025 Lollapalooza trip

On Monday, August 4, BOYNEXTDOOR kickstarted a livestream to interact with fans and netizens following their recent 2025 Lollapalooza performance in Chicago. During the same time, the members talked about several things, including their anticipation for the stage performance, their travels around Chicago, and many other stories.At one point, the members talked about the alleged racial discrimination they faced at a restaurant in Chicago. The member Riwoo explained that when they asked people to take their order, they kept asking them to wait. The restaurant had only served them water and was constantly attending to other tables. To this, Taesan added by stated that it felt like discrimination.When this news landed on the internet, fans and netizens were naturally outraged by the incident and urged the members to share information regarding the restaurant that displayed the alleged discriminatory behavior towards the BOYNEXTDOOR members. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the incident:&quot;Pls spill the restaurant name, they dont deserve this treatment. We will boycott!!&quot;&quot;taesan saying it like it should be said bc it rlly does come across as discrimination, it makes me so p*ssed for them&quot; said a fan on X&quot;what the f*ck is people problems.. this isn’t the first time I see a poc get discriminated at a public area&quot; added another fan&quot;i’m sorry but as someone who works at a restaurant, in what world would you think that it’s fine to tell the customer to wait multiple times just to place their order? it’s so sad that there’s so much hate and judgement in the world&quot; commented a netizenMore fans and netizens criticized the restaurant for its attitude towards the K-pop boy group members.&quot;Yes it is discrimination now what place did they go to&quot; stated a fan&quot;My boys facing racism... :( that should have never happened man...&quot; added an X user&quot;oh hell nah, this is definitely discrimination. No waiters should be telling their customers to wait wtf!! one star and close it down!&quot; said a netizen&quot;girl what restaurant was this... i need it to burn to the ground TONIGHT&quot; commented another X userAll you need to know about BOYNEXTDOOR's performance at the 2025 Lollapalooza Chicago Music FestivalOn Monday, August 4, BOYNEXTDOOR made their debut at the 2025 Lollapalooza Chicago music festival. The members, Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak, make the K-pop boy group housed under HYBE's subsidiary, KOZ Entertainment.For their debut performance at the music festival, the group performed a total of eleven songs. Here's the complete setlist of BOYNEXTDOOR's stage at the 2025 Lollapalooza Chicago:I Feel GoodNice GuyOne and OnlySo let's go see the stars123-78l i f e i s c o o lSerenade오늘만 I LOVE YOUEarth, Wind &amp; Fire부모님 관람불가뭣 같아I Feel Good (Encore)Following the performance, many fans and netizens have been grandly celebrating the same while also swooning over the impressive stages they put forth for the music festival.On the other hand, BOYNEXTDOOR is also expected to roll out their second Japanese single, BOYLIFE, on August 20.