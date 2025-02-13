"THEY MADE THEM REACT TO IT?"— Internet in stitches as Single’s Inferno 4 cast reacts to Yuk Jun-seo and Lee Si-an’s controversial bed scene

During the reunion video of Single’s Inferno 4, released by Netflix on February 13, 2025, the cast was seen watching key highlights from the season, reminiscing about their experiences, and reacting to moments they hadn’t seen before. One particular scene stole the spotlight—Yuk Jun-seo and Lee Si-an’s bed scene from their night in Paradise. As soon as the clip played, the contestants erupted into laughter.

The Single’s Inferno 4 cast’s reaction was immediate—shocked expressions, excited whispers, and playful teasing filled the room. The female contestants, in particular, seemed eager to know what had happened, chanting, "Tell us, tell us!" while the male contestants tried to contain their smiles.

Yuk Jun-seo, clearly aware of the attention on him, quickly turned to Theo Jang—who had openly expressed his feelings for Si-an throughout the show—and reassured him, saying, "Nothing happened." Theo, laughing, responded that he was fine with it, while Jun-seo went on to clarify:

“What you guys are thinking, unfortunately, did not happen.”

Fans of Single’s Inferno flooded social media with reactions, jokingly questioning whether Netflix had made the contestants watch the scene together. An X user, @pinkjyu wrote:

"THEY MADE THEM REACT TO IT???"

Others also joined in to express similar sentiments.

"While us watching this gotten creeped tf out pls," a fan added.

"No way they made watch it and react to it with everyone around omg," an X user mentioned.

"the other guys' faces were like "what. the. f*ck."," a fan wrote.

Viewers commented on the humorous reactions of the cast, especially the female contestants.

"The girls were so excited and focused while watching Junseo and Sian's bed scene lmaoo," an X user wrote.

"This scene was so funny . girls were like please walk us through the situation and boys were like please excuse us," another user added.

"Please minseol was enjoying it too much . look at her kicking feet girl is so cute," a fan commented.

More from the reunion video and Si-an & Jun-seo's journey on Single’s Inferno 4

The on-screen journey of Jun-seo and Si-an was one of the most unpredictable storylines of the season. Initially, they explored connections with other contestants before gradually getting drawn to each other. Jun-seo had first chosen You-jin for Paradise, while Si-an had spent time with Jeong-su and Theo.

It wasn’t until later in the season that Si-an actively pursued Jun-seo, inviting him on a coffee date after winning a challenge. This led to their eventual decision to go to Paradise together in episode 7, where they became a hot topic among fans.

When asked about his time with Si-an in Paradise in Single’s Inferno 4, he explained that he had used the opportunity to get closer to her, as he was still uncertain about his feelings at the time. He described their conversation that night as meaningful, stating:

"When we went to Paradise I wasn't sure about my feelings for Si-an. So, I tried to get closer to her there. We talked and fell asleep."

Their relationship took center stage in the finale of Single’s Inferno 4, where Si-an had to make a difficult choice between Theo, Jeong-su, and Jun-seo. In the end, she followed her emotions and chose Jun-seo, who had also picked her. The couple’s departure was memorable, with Jun-seo lifting Si-an over his shoulder in a playful yet bold gesture.

Aside from the bed scene in Single’s Inferno 4, another moment that had the cast teasing Jun-seo and Si-an was a seemingly small but intimate gesture—Si-an fixing something behind Jun-seo’s ear. The contestants reacted with enthusiasm, recognizing the chemistry between them even in subtle interactions.

Following the conclusion of Single’s Inferno 4, fans continue to speculate about Jun-seo and Si-an’s relationship status. All 12 episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.

