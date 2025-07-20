“They put all the money to cast Lee Minho” — Fans slam Omniscient Reader: The Prophet for “advertisement” like cinematography ahead of release

The highly anticipated Korean film Omniscient Reader: The Prophet is set to premiere in theaters on July 23, 2025. However, days before release, its teaser clip has already triggered mixed feedback from audiences.The movie is based on the hit 2018 web novel Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint by Sing Shong. The trailer showcases lead parts played by Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop, alongside fast-paced action and scenes of urban demolition. But it's the visuals that have become a talking point online.&quot;They put all the money to cast Lee Minho,&quot; an X user commented.Nasi @gethsemeresLINKThey put all the money to cast Lee MinhoA few viewers highlighted the CGI and cinematography in Omniscient Reader's live-action adaptation, comparing it to a commercial.&quot;why does this look like that scene from kdrama &quot;start up&quot; where nam joohyuk's character is just screaming MONEYYYYYYYYYY,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;I feel like they're gonna crack a soda open and talk to me about benefits of cognac jelly now in a liquid form or some sh*t,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;Whyyyy do the f*cking shots look like this😭😭 i scrolled past this bcs i thought it was a random ass advert 😭😭😭😭😭,&quot; a person shared.Others liken it to work created by students, implying it lacks the refinement anticipated from a high-level production.&quot;Filmed on iPhone and edited on CapCut,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;This looks like an snl parody,&quot; another fan added.More about Omniscient Reader: The Prophet Backed by a budget of roughly 30 billion won (about $22 million via Korea Herald), South Korea’s upcoming fantasy-action title Omniscient Reader: The Prophet adapts the online novel Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World.The story starts with Kim Dok-ja (Ahn Hyo-seop), an office worker who has quietly been following a little-known web novel for years. When the novel concludes, the world around him suddenly transforms, becoming the exact setting of the story. Dok-ja is the only one who knows the full plot, including its ending.Now tossed into a post-apocalyptic world, Dok-ja meets the novel's protagonist, Yoo Jung-hyeok (Lee Min-ho), a competent warrior with the power to revive after death. Together, they team up to prevent their world from collapsing apart.They’re joined by a squad of prominent characters from the source material, Yoo Sang-ah, Lee Hyeon-seong, Kong Pil-du, Jung Hui-won, Han Myeong-oh, and Lee Ji-hye, each bringing their own role into the unfolding crisis.The cast also features Chae Soo-bin as Yoo Sang-a, Nana as Jung Hui-won, and Shin Seung-ho as Lee Hyeon-seong, and marks the theatrical debut of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo as Lee Ji-hye. The project is helmed by director Kim Byung-woo and produced by Realies Pictures, with Lotte Entertainment distributing.In other news, the cast of Omniscient Reader partook in a press conference on July 15, 2025, at Megabox COEX in Gangnam, Seoul.