"This is so adorable": Fans react as Choi Woo-sik shares a rare update on his WOOGA Family gathering and friendships

Actor Choi Woo-sik recently gave fans a glimpse into his bond with the WOOGA Family during his appearance on YouTube channel Fairy Jaehyung on October 19, 2025. He appeared in the video titled From this video onwards, Choi Woo-shik is a sexy star uploaded on the day on the YouTube channel of the singer-songwriter and composer Jung Jae-hyung’s.

When asked if his friends had reacted to his appearance on Fairy Jaehyung, Choi shared that they’ve all been caught up with their busy schedules. He mentioned Park Seo-joon, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, and Park Hyung-sik who are part of the WOOGA Family.

The actor noted that it had become difficult to meet them despite wanting to catch up. He added,

"My friends are so busy these days that it's hard to meet them. Even if I want to meet, everyone has schedules, so we rarely see each other. Fortunately, everyone is doing very well in their respective positions."

Choi went on to explain the meaning behind their group name, saying that WOOGA Family translates to “Our Family.” He shared that it started as a simple friendship circle, but as time passed and their careers grew, the group naturally became well-known.

The actor further noted that the members’ busy schedules make it hard for them to gather frequently.

"These days, we're all busy with schedules, so it's hard to get together these days. But we still let each other know we're around, saying, 'I'm in DAEGU today,' or 'Where am I?'"

Following the release of the video, the actor’s words made to social media. Fan responded warmly to the update, describing it as "adorable". They expressed appreciation for the strong bond the WOOGA Family continues to share despite their hectic lives. One fan commented,

"This is so adorable"

MariFenes - 태꾹 @MariFenes This is so adorable 🥹

Fans were quick to express their affection. Many admired the group's easygoing friendship and genuine bond, flooding social media with warm comments.

𝐭𝐡ⓥ @kimthvoogurl my lovely wooga ❤️‍🩹

croissantae🥐 @Tata_LayoVer this is so cute🥹🥹

idolofidolskimtaehyung_ @taexluvv7 May friendship like this kidnap me

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the WOOGA Family’s latest update from Choi Woo-sik, praising their warmth and genuine friendship. Social media quickly filled with affectionate messages celebrating their bond. Others highlighted the sincerity of their connection.

Borahae V White Xmas ft Winter Ahead of Rêvé @MissJustMiss Love them #WoogaSquad 💜💜 Borahae Taehyung Borahae Wooga

people feel something when you sing @JamasSara oh my God! I just love that picture of the brothers petting Tae’s head… Just the sweetest picture bursting with love

stoping by the road @forpitsake Their friendship is so endearing and warm. Beautiful bond among talented and good looking people.

Choi Woo-sik addresses WOOGA Family rumors as V’s Han River video with Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik goes viral

A member of Wooga family, BTS' V recently drew attention after posting a video on social media featuring himself, actors Park Seo-joon, and Park Hyung-sik. The short clip, captioned “It’s raining,” in the caption.

In the clip, as per news outlet The Chosun Daily the trio were seen strolling enjoying a rainy walk along the Han River without umbrellas, wearing hats. The three friends could be seen laughing as they embraced the downpour in a carefree mood.

As per the outlet, the video sparked speculation among some viewers, who wondered why only 3 members of the WOOGA Family were present. It led to unfounded rumors of discord within the group.

However, in his recent interview, Choi reaffirmed that the group’s bond remained strong despite their packed schedules. His shared that though they may not meet often, they stay connected through regular communication.

Meanwhile, Choi Woo-sik is currently starring in the romantic comedy Would You Marry Me? alongside Jung So-min. The drama follows Kim U-ju, played by Choi Woo-sik, the only son and fourth-generation heir of Myungsoondang, an 80-year-old family-run bakery.

A perfectionist and skilled marketing team leader, U-ju is known for his logical yet self-assured personality. After taking over his late father’s business, his life takes an unexpected turn when a professional collaboration with designer Yoo Me-ri leads him into him pretending to be her husband.

Jung So-min portrays Yoo Me-ri, a passionate and quick-tempered designer who finds herself in desperate need of a fake marriage. After suffering multiple setbacks, including a cheating fiancé and a housing scam, she devises a plan to keep the luxury townhouse she won in a newlywed contest.

To do so, she asks U-ju, who happens to share the same name as her ex, to become her fake spouse, setting off a series of comedic and emotional twists. The drama consists of 12 episodes and release every Friday and Saturday. It is available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More