"Leave him alone": Fans defend BTS' Taehyung after Weverse user clarifies February comment amid classism accusations

A February 2025 interaction between BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung and a fan on Weverse has resurfaced on X. It has sparked accusations of classism over a remark he has made about a photo.The interaction in question occurred on February 24, 2025, when a fan posted a picture of their muscle on the platform. Taehyung commented in Korean,&quot;음 몇년 전이십니까? 핸드폰이 빈티지스러워 보입니다&quot;This was translated by the in-app translation into English as:&quot;Well, how many years ago? Your phone looks vintage!&quot;Taehyung’s comment on op's post on Weverse (Image via Weverse)Interpreted by some as the idol implying the fan was “poor” for using an old phone, the comment resurfaced months later on X on October 19, 2025. A wave of accusations followed, with many claiming the vocalist had mocked the fan’s device and made a classist remark.A day later, on October 20, the original poster of the photo, X user @yiluvtae, stepped forward to clarify the context. They explained that Taehyung’s comment had been mistranslated and that he was simply teasing about the photo’s age, not shaming their device.The fan added that this was not his first reply to them and the idol often replied in such a playful manner. The fan shared that this interaction was no different. They emphasized that the misunderstanding stemmed from translation errors, not any ill intent from the singer.&quot;&quot;He called her poor &quot; is a misinterpretation. he only wanted to know how old is the picture of my muscles because my phone/picture looked a bit old. he probably wanted to know if the muscles still there. stop calling him rude. language barrier often create misunderstandings.&quot; @yiluvtae added.@yiluvtae's clarification on X (Image via X/@yiluvtae)After the clarification, Taehyung’s fans quickly rallied to his defense, criticizing those who had amplified the old interaction. They attributed the backlash to ongoing tensions within K-pop fandom spaces regarding various boycott calls and accusations against the idol.The defense gained significant traction, evidenced by over 33,000 engagements across social media platforms that expressed strong support for the idol. One fan commented,&quot;God please…release Tae of the shackles of that fandom. Tae has the sweetest most tender heart. Y’all will never out of him what he is NOT. Also…HE DOESN’T LIKE THAT GIRL. Leave him alone&quot;cici⁷ღ @cuutetkLINKGod please…release Tae of the shackles of that fandom🥱 Tae has the sweetest most tender heart. Y’all will never out of him what he is NOT. Also…HE DOESN’T LIKE THAT GIRL. Leave him aloneSeveral argued that the incident was being deliberately exaggerated to fuel negativity and spread false narratives about the singer. Others highlighted how translation issues often lead to misunderstandings.They defended him describing the situation as a targeted attempt to create controversy. Some also accused detractors of amplifying misleading posts through engagement manipulation.cara⁷ 🍝 @butyouisamazeeLINKpeople on this app will take a harmless convo and turn it into something sick and twisted to fit their agendas, also noticing how bs like this started getting a lot of &quot;likes&quot; on this app ever since likes went private, you CANNOT convince me that someone isn't paying for likeskaz⁷613 @joonstudio11LINKPeople are forgetting that language barriers often create misunderstandings. Man is so problematic, they're twisting his replies nowꪜ✧ @_thvmuse_LINKthe amt of lies antis are spreading just proves how unproblematic th actually is. Since they can’t find anything real to attack him wid, they’re resorting to lies &amp;amp;amp; hyping those posts. Please help by amplifying the positive ones &amp;amp;amp; drowning out the negativity.Many fans expressed frustration over how the situation was being handled online. Several pointed out that Taehyung’s playful comment was being blown out of proportion.Some fans emphasized how misinformation and deliberate misinterpretations were fueling unnecessary outrage. Others noted how personal bias and hate often overshadow facts, accusing the critics of spreading false narratives to paint him in a negative light.torry 🥐 @enchantae07LINKthe nerve to go after this harmless interaction when their favs have full fledged apology for car accident, school bullying, sexual assualt, staff harassment... pack it up bro..puput @puputTuaLINKDamn I'm not even his fan, but this made me realize that kpop fans can lie and misinterpret things and still get likesTnzim🍸(Semi-IA) @AuraofVkLINKThey don’t really care about facts, logic or whatever happened in real. They know this so well. They hate him to a level that they will do anything just to portrait him as a bad person.VinyLmusic @VinyLmusic33LINKThese ppl r going in all..creating lies hoping to stick it.. I rmmbr ur post, nd how u joked abt it..BTS’ Taehyung faces backlash over Love Your W 2025 appearance as fans defend him amid viral after-party clipBTS' Taehyung is facing growing criticism following his appearance at Love Your W 2025, W Korea’s annual breast cancer awareness campaign. The idol attended the October 15 event alongside fellow BTS members RM and j-hope. While their attendance initially generated excitement, the event itself quickly came under fire.Netizens criticized the lack of visible efforts to highlight the breast cancer awareness cause. They noted the absence of pink a symbolic color for such campaigns and pointed out that over two decades, the event had raised only around 1.1 billion KRW.Many accused the campaign of functioning more as an exclusive social gathering than a charity event. As the controversy intensified, both the campaign and the BTS members faced mounting criticism from domestic and international netizens for their involvement.Additionally, a clip of Taehyung dancing with Bada Lee at the after-party also circulated online, fueling false claims about his behavior. Fans quickly since then, defended him, pointing out their long-standing friendship and condemning the spread of malicious rumors. They urged netizens not to engage in misinformation.