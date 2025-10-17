  • home icon
  "They are literally friends" - Fans defend BTS' Taehyung after his friendly moment with Bada Lee at W Korea event sparks "creepy" remarks

"They are literally friends" - Fans defend BTS' Taehyung after his friendly moment with Bada Lee at W Korea event sparks "creepy" remarks

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 17, 2025 16:38 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung friendly moment with Bada Lee (Images via Instagram/@wkorea)

On October 15, 2025, Taehyung (V) of BTS attended the W Korea Love Your W Breast Cancer Awareness Charity Gala. He was with fellow BTS members RM and j-hope at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul. The event marked the charity gala's 20th anniversary.

It saw the attendance of more than 40 of the most well-known stars and celebrities in South Korea, including Stray Kids' Bang Chan and Seungmin, aespa, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, and actors Lee Min-ho and Byeon Woo-seok.

However, one brief clip from the evening went viral on social media. In the clip, Taehyung was seen enjoying the event along with his long-time friend and choreographer Bada Lee. The two danced and took selfies in front of the camera. While the duo danced together, Taehyung casually placed his hand on her shoulder.

While the clip was clearly light-hearted, a small section of online users called his gesture “creepy." This quickly prompted backlash from fans, who defended both the singer and the choreographer.

A comment went viral, calling V &quot;creepy&quot; (Image via X/@kkurababy)
A comment went viral, calling V "creepy" (Image via X/@kkurababy)

Fans pointed out that Taehyung and Bada Lee have been friends for years and have collaborated several times. This included dance practices that the BTS member shared even during his military enlistment. Many called out the accusations. An X user, @Nani79823390160, wrote:

"They are literally friends, I know it’s foreign to you seeing a man and woman coexist. stop using Tae for engagement, I know he’s relevant and only his posts people care about in this page."
They pointed out that there was nothing in that moment that was distasteful or suggestive. Fans stressed it was just two friends listening to music in a public place and condemned anyone who tried to make it a controversy.

Clips from other angles also showed Taehyung joyfully greeting Bada Lee from across the ballroom before approaching her with a hug. Fans highlighted that the two seemed entirely comfortable around each other, proving there was no hidden intent behind the interaction.

More about BTS’ Taehyung's appearance and the controversies surrounding W Korea’s

Love Your W gala

Beyond the viral moment, the Love Your W 2025 event featured one of the most star-studded guest lists of the year. BTS members RM, Taehyung, and j-hope came together. V was wearing a navy velvet JAYBAEK Couture jacket with gold embroidery over a ruffled white shirt and a Cartier jewelry reportedly valued at over $100,000.

Meanwhile, RM wore a gray Bottega Veneta double-breasted suit and accessorized with brown aviator sunglasses and diamond studs. j-hope sported a Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 tweed jacket layered over a beige argyle vest and black trousers, with a delicate chain necklace as a golden touch.

RM, J-Hope, and Kim Taehyung of boy band BTS are seen at the 20th W Magazine Korea Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign &quot;Love Your W&quot; photo call at Four Seasons Hotel on October 15, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea. (Image via Getty)
RM, J-Hope, and Kim Taehyung of boy band BTS are seen at the 20th W Magazine Korea Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign "Love Your W" photo call at Four Seasons Hotel on October 15, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea. (Image via Getty)

This year's ceremony was also criticized for allegedly being inconsistent with what had been intended. Videos from the event captured guests dancing, drinking, and partying under club lighting. Many believed it was inappropriate for a breast cancer awareness campaign.

The backlash was added with news that the campaign, over 20 years, has only raised 1.1 billion KRW (approx. 775,000 USD).

The controversy deepened after rapper Jay Park performed his song MOMMAE at the event, with fans calling it “tone-deaf” due to the song’s sensual lyrics. W Korea quickly deleted the performance clip following public backlash. Jay Park also apologized, explaining he thought it was an afterparty performance rather than part of the main campaign.

Taehyung is currently preparing with the rest of the BTS members for their 2026 comeback.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Edited by Riya Peter
