  "Drinking alcohol at a cancer awareness program?"- Internet reacts to celebrities for 'tone-deaf' behavior at W Korea's breast cancer charity gala

"Drinking alcohol at a cancer awareness program?"- Internet reacts to celebrities for 'tone-deaf' behavior at W Korea's breast cancer charity gala

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 16, 2025 10:55 GMT
Internet slams celebrities at W Korea
Internet slams celebrities at W Korea's breast cancer charity gala (Images via Instagram/@wkorea)

On October 15, 2025, W Korea held its annual Love Your W breast cancer awareness gala. It was in its 20th year and hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul. It assembled South Korea’s biggest stars, including BTS' RM, V, and j-hope, members of aespa, IVE, Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, and actors such as Lee Min-ho, Byun Woo-seok, and Park Eun-bin.

However, what began as a campaign to spread awareness quickly drew massive criticism online once videos from the night went viral. Clips from the event showed celebrities dressed in glamorous outfits, socializing, drinking, and dancing. Many fans felt the atmosphere looked more like a luxury party than a charity event.

Additionally, netizens pointed out that there were no pink ribbons, no visible mention of breast cancer, and no reference to patients or survivors. The lack of awareness-focused moments led to backlash. Many fans online criticized the attendees for missing the point entirely.

Many were especially upset by the fact that alcohol was being served. They called it contradictory to the message of promoting cancer awareness.

An X user, @jiji165776, wrote,

"Are you guys insane or what!!! Drinking alcohol at a cancer awareness program?!!! WTF is this!!! It looks like they gathered there to mock the patients! I’m so mad at those celebs... this much lack of awareness?! Did they go there without even knowing?! Dancing, partying wtf!!"
Some even questioned whether participants or organizers truly understood the purpose of the campaign. Some commented that W Korea's event looked more like a celebrity celebration than a cause-driven gathering. They called it "tone-deaf" and "shameless."

Countless posts talked about the disconnect between the theme and the reality.

More about W Korea's event, performances, and controversies

Adding to the criticism, a performance by Jay Park caused further uproar. The singer performed his hit MOMMAE. The track features lyrics about women’s bodies, and fans found it highly inappropriate for a breast cancer awareness event. The video was briefly shared on W Korea’s official account but was deleted shortly after the backlash.

Jay Park later apologized for the same on his Instagram Story. He explained that he thought it was an afterparty performance, not part of the main campaign. He said he was sorry if his song caused discomfort to any patients. As translated by the app, he wrote,

"After the official breast cancer campaign event, the party and the concert was over. I understood that it was for those who were on the scene with a good cause and a good heart despite their busy schedule. I apologize if you were offended or uncomfortable by seeing this offer among cancer patients. I hope you are healthy🙏❤️ Fighting!!"
Jay Park apologizes on his Instagram Story (Image via Instagram/@moresojuplease)

He further wrote that he wasn't even paid for the event, but he performed with good intentions.

"I was also injured and played hard without paying with a good heart. Please don't abuse that good heart."

The W Korea controversy also reignited discussions about how much the event contributes to its cause. According to reports by Chosun, W Korea has raised around 1.1 billion KRW (about 770,000 USD) in donations over the past 20 years. Fans called the figure disappointing, considering the scale of the event and the star-studded guest list.

Many demanded a more genuine effort from W Korea that prioritizes education, visibility, and patient support over luxury branding.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

