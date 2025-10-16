"Drinking alcohol at a cancer awareness program?"- Internet reacts to celebrities for 'tone-deaf' behavior at W Korea's breast cancer charity gala

On October 15, 2025, W Korea held its annual Love Your W breast cancer awareness gala. It was in its 20th year and hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul. It assembled South Korea’s biggest stars, including BTS' RM, V, and j-hope, members of aespa, IVE, Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, and actors such as Lee Min-ho, Byun Woo-seok, and Park Eun-bin.However, what began as a campaign to spread awareness quickly drew massive criticism online once videos from the night went viral. Clips from the event showed celebrities dressed in glamorous outfits, socializing, drinking, and dancing. Many fans felt the atmosphere looked more like a luxury party than a charity event.Additionally, netizens pointed out that there were no pink ribbons, no visible mention of breast cancer, and no reference to patients or survivors. The lack of awareness-focused moments led to backlash. Many fans online criticized the attendees for missing the point entirely.Many were especially upset by the fact that alcohol was being served. They called it contradictory to the message of promoting cancer awareness.An X user, @jiji165776, wrote,&quot;Are you guys insane or what!!! Drinking alcohol at a cancer awareness program?!!! WTF is this!!! It looks like they gathered there to mock the patients! I’m so mad at those celebs... this much lack of awareness?! Did they go there without even knowing?! Dancing, partying wtf!!&quot;jiji @jiji165776LINKAre you guys insane or what!!! Drinking alcohol at a cancer awareness program?!!! WTF is this!!! It looks like they gathered there to mock the patients! I’m so mad at those celebs... this much lack of awareness?! Did they go there without even knowing?! Dancing, partying wtf!!Some even questioned whether participants or organizers truly understood the purpose of the campaign. Some commented that W Korea's event looked more like a celebrity celebration than a cause-driven gathering. They called it &quot;tone-deaf&quot; and &quot;shameless.&quot;s @seallazLINKthis event was so shameless, every celebrities who attended + w korea should be held accountable, this is not only disrespectful to victims of breast cancer but it's just so tone deaf!Dream @honestlyilikeitLINKWait, wait, wait, wait, wait- this is a charity event for breast cancer awareness??? I thought it was Korea’s boring &amp;amp;amp; poorly executed version of the W China Annual Gala.Y🐥 @jmbubble_LINKMy face when I realize this was supposed to be a breast cancer awareness event not a celebrity fashion circus. They’re out here drinking and posing while survivors can’t even do that.Mendel༊•. @normalstansLINKeating, drinking alcohol, dancing and partying 😭 They don't gaf about breast cancer I fearCountless posts talked about the disconnect between the theme and the reality. ciel 🪽 @ikeIolitaLINKthey not wearing pink bows or nothing, this is a very stupid way to bring awareness wowGraceSea 🍉🔻🐋 @HungryBunnie23LINKI hope the celebrities who attended the #LoveYourW party read the comments from cancer patients &amp;amp;amp; people with loved ones who had/have cancer, bc they truly made a mockery of people's real pain &amp;amp;amp; didn't do anything to raise awareness....valerie 🥒 @sseraangelicLINKjust scrolled through w koreas socials, there were 54 videos posted and only ONE of them was a speech?? 😭😭More about W Korea's event, performances, and controversiesAdding to the criticism, a performance by Jay Park caused further uproar. The singer performed his hit MOMMAE. The track features lyrics about women’s bodies, and fans found it highly inappropriate for a breast cancer awareness event. The video was briefly shared on W Korea’s official account but was deleted shortly after the backlash.Jay Park later apologized for the same on his Instagram Story. He explained that he thought it was an afterparty performance, not part of the main campaign. He said he was sorry if his song caused discomfort to any patients. As translated by the app, he wrote,&quot;After the official breast cancer campaign event, the party and the concert was over. I understood that it was for those who were on the scene with a good cause and a good heart despite their busy schedule. I apologize if you were offended or uncomfortable by seeing this offer among cancer patients. I hope you are healthy🙏❤️ Fighting!!&quot;Jay Park apologizes on his Instagram Story (Image via Instagram/@moresojuplease)He further wrote that he wasn't even paid for the event, but he performed with good intentions.&quot;I was also injured and played hard without paying with a good heart. Please don't abuse that good heart.&quot;The W Korea controversy also reignited discussions about how much the event contributes to its cause. According to reports by Chosun, W Korea has raised around 1.1 billion KRW (about 770,000 USD) in donations over the past 20 years. Fans called the figure disappointing, considering the scale of the event and the star-studded guest list.Many demanded a more genuine effort from W Korea that prioritizes education, visibility, and patient support over luxury branding.