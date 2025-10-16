  • home icon
  "So unserious"- Fans floored by Taehyung's nonchalant Wooga Squad post ahead anticipated W Korea event attendance with RM and j-hope

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 16, 2025 02:43 GMT
Taehyung
Taehyung's Wooga Squad post before WKorea's Event (Images via Instagram/@thv & @wkorea)

On October 15, 2025, only mere hours ahead of his attendance at W Korea’s 20th Love Your W charity event, Taehyung (V) of BTS took to Instagram Story to share pictures with his Wooga Squad friends. It included Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy walking around.

In one of the photos, Taehyung posted a blurry selfie with Choi Woo-shik, and Park Hyung-sik could barely be seen in the background. In the second photo, Taehyung tagged the full Wooga Squad: Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy. Many fans thought the timing was humorous.

Taehyung posted the story only moments before stepping out on the red carpet in a luxurious navy velvet ensemble. Many joked that it perfectly captured his “never let them know your next move” attitude.

As soon as the update dropped, fans rushed to social media to comment on how unpredictable and “so unserious” V seemed.

An X user, @tksovers, wrote,

"Taehyung's so unserious, I jumped thinking he posted about his appearance at the W korea event."
Fans joked that he might be teasing them before the event. Others pointed out that it fit his spontaneous and grounded personality.

As the night continued, the hashtag #WoogaSquad began trending across platforms. Many praised how he balances friendship and work.

BTS' Taehyung, RM, & j-hope at W Korea’s “Love Your W” 20th Anniversary Event

Taehyung attended W Korea’s 20th Love Your W Breast Cancer Awareness Charity Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jongno-gu, Seoul. The event marked two decades of the magazine’s philanthropic campaign for women’s health. This year’s celebration featured a collaboration with Swiss contemporary artist Ugo Rondinone. It drew over 40 top celebrities from K-pop and Korean entertainment.

The Singularity singer's red carpet look was one of the night's most talked-about moments. He was dressed in a custom JAYBAEK Couture velvet blazer with gold embroidery. He paired the outfit with a white ruffled shirt, faded blue jeans, and black boots.

BTS members RM and j-hope also attended the event, joining V in representing their respective fashion houses.

W Magazine Korea &quot;Love Your W&quot; - Photocall (Image via Getty)
W Magazine Korea "Love Your W" - Photocall (Image via Getty)

RM wore a tailored grey Bottega Veneta suit paired with aviator glasses, while j-hope wore a Louis Vuitton tweed jacket with soft pink accents and a graphic cardigan.

The event’s guest list included top stars like Lee Min-ho, Park Eun-bin, Byun Woo-seok, ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon and Jake, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and Seungmin, TXT’s Soobin, and aespa’s Karina.

Each year, Love Your W merges art, fashion, and advocacy. It raises funds for breast cancer screening and treatment for women from low-income backgrounds.

RM also revealed during the event that BTS' highly anticipated album will be released around the end of March next year.

