"So unserious"- Fans floored by Taehyung's nonchalant Wooga Squad post ahead anticipated W Korea event attendance with RM and j-hope

On October 15, 2025, only mere hours ahead of his attendance at W Korea’s 20th Love Your W charity event, Taehyung (V) of BTS took to Instagram Story to share pictures with his Wooga Squad friends. It included Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy walking around. In one of the photos, Taehyung posted a blurry selfie with Choi Woo-shik, and Park Hyung-sik could barely be seen in the background. In the second photo, Taehyung tagged the full Wooga Squad: Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy. Many fans thought the timing was humorous.Taehyung posted the story only moments before stepping out on the red carpet in a luxurious navy velvet ensemble. Many joked that it perfectly captured his “never let them know your next move” attitude.As soon as the update dropped, fans rushed to social media to comment on how unpredictable and “so unserious” V seemed.An X user, @tksovers, wrote,&quot;Taehyung's so unserious, I jumped thinking he posted about his appearance at the W korea event.&quot;K⁷ | bts paved the way @tksoversLINKTaehyung's so unserious, I jumped thinking he posted about his appearance at the W korea eventFans joked that he might be teasing them before the event. Others pointed out that it fit his spontaneous and grounded personality.키야라 - kyo͞otaehyung &amp;amp; yeontannie @kimchihyeongLINKTaehyung is insane. He posted about Wooga just minutes before walking the red carpet, chatted with a ton of people, dropped a comment on Weverse, and then went right back to socializing with even more people.🤯⁷ bts year ²⁰²⁵ @Inmagicshop___LINKwait wasn't taehyung with wooga squad earlier??? how did he reach here so soon?!😭katriiinaaa⁷ my muse @always_yoongiiLINKTaehyung is with the wooga squad, then with Taehyun in a gym and then attending an event with Namjoon and Hobi.stream winter ahead ⋆ 🍀 @jkthvflowerLINKTAEHYUNG POSTED SOMETHING WITH WOOGA AS A DISTRACTION NOT KNOWING WKOREA HAD ALREADY REVEALED WHO WILL ATTEND THE EVENT 😭😭😭 TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG AT LOVE YOUR W #LoveYourW2025WithV #VxWKOREAAs the night continued, the hashtag #WoogaSquad began trending across platforms. Many praised how he balances friendship and work.𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓸 ~𝓲𝓪𝓷 ^♥︎♡︎ @_letjungcookLINKTaehyung keeping up w his Wooga squad, BTS mmbrs, actor frnds, dance frnds, school frnds, football frnds, gym frnds, literally everyone while also keeping up w fans, posting everyday, being busy asf w a packed sched, getting prettier day by day, eating well &amp;amp;amp; being happy asf 😭Natty J 💜୨♡୧ @een0uwLINKSO TAEHYUNG POSTED HIS WOOGA SQUAD REUNION OLD PICTURES WHILE SITTING IN THE CAR AND FOR TEASING US?!?! TAEHYUNG AT LOVE YOUR W #LoveYourW2025 #LoveYourWjez⁷ @suavethvLINKPretty taehyung at the event, new pics and videos, wooga update, wa streams increased, tae weverse update oh kths eating goodBTS' Taehyung, RM, &amp; j-hope at W Korea’s “Love Your W” 20th Anniversary EventTaehyung attended W Korea’s 20th Love Your W Breast Cancer Awareness Charity Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jongno-gu, Seoul. The event marked two decades of the magazine’s philanthropic campaign for women’s health. This year’s celebration featured a collaboration with Swiss contemporary artist Ugo Rondinone. It drew over 40 top celebrities from K-pop and Korean entertainment.The Singularity singer's red carpet look was one of the night's most talked-about moments. He was dressed in a custom JAYBAEK Couture velvet blazer with gold embroidery. He paired the outfit with a white ruffled shirt, faded blue jeans, and black boots.BTS members RM and j-hope also attended the event, joining V in representing their respective fashion houses.W Magazine Korea &quot;Love Your W&quot; - Photocall (Image via Getty)RM wore a tailored grey Bottega Veneta suit paired with aviator glasses, while j-hope wore a Louis Vuitton tweed jacket with soft pink accents and a graphic cardigan.The event’s guest list included top stars like Lee Min-ho, Park Eun-bin, Byun Woo-seok, ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon and Jake, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and Seungmin, TXT’s Soobin, and aespa’s Karina.Each year, Love Your W merges art, fashion, and advocacy. It raises funds for breast cancer screening and treatment for women from low-income backgrounds.RM also revealed during the event that BTS' highly anticipated album will be released around the end of March next year.