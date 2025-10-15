  • home icon
  "Can't be any more obvious"- Fans slam BIGHIT MUSIC for allegedly excluding Taehyung's $13.1M EMV in BTS's $40M Fashion Week success report

"Can't be any more obvious"- Fans slam BIGHIT MUSIC for allegedly excluding Taehyung's $13.1M EMV in BTS's $40M Fashion Week success report

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 15, 2025 14:56 GMT
Taehyung generated $13.1M EMV with Celine (Images via X/@celineofficial)
On October 15, 2025, fans of BTS's Taehyung took to social media after BIGHIT MUSIC shared an article from MyDaily. The article celebrated BTS’s global impact at the Spring/Summer 2026 Fashion Weeks. It highlighted that the group generated a combined media value of about ₩56 billion (around $40 million USD) from events in New York, Milan, and Paris. Notably, five of the seven members represented their respective luxury brands.

While the post praised the members’ individual appearances, including RM for Bottega Veneta, Jin for Gucci, Jimin for Dior, and Jungkook for Calvin Klein — fans claimed that Taehyung’s (V’s) contribution was not detailed. The article listed EMV (Earned Media Value) figures for several members.

It reported that Jungkook’s attendance alone brought Calvin Klein $7.44 million in value, but V’s EMV was not mentioned, despite reports confirming his figure was the highest at USD 13.1 million.

Trending
Fans argued that this omission seemed intentional, especially since V had been recognized by multiple fashion analytics platforms as the #1 musician and the leading K-pop act at Paris Fashion Week. He also accounted for one-third of BTS’s overall media value. An X user, @taes_studio, wrote,

Fans flooded social media with data screenshots and comparisons, claiming that BIGHIT’s reposts left out key information to minimize Taehyung’s influence. Some described it as another instance of the company sidelining V.

As the news spread, fans voiced their frustration. They argued it was unfair to spotlight each member individually while ignoring V’s record-breaking achievement. The conversation quickly gained traction online, with fans demanding equal recognition and transparency from the agency.

BTS’s fashion week dominance and members’ EMV breakdown

Despite the controversy, BTS’s impact at the 2026 Fashion Week season remains unmatched. According to fashion data firms Lefty and Onclusive, the group collectively achieved an Earned Media Value of $39.26 million (₩56 billion) across Milan, Paris, and New York shows. It demonstrates their global status as brand ambassadors.

Below is a breakdown of each member’s performance:

  • V (Celine at Paris Fashion Week): Generated $13.1M EMV, representing 33% of BTS’s total group value and 70% of Celine’s overall EMV. He ranked #3 among all global influencers and #1 K-pop artist at Paris Fashion Week.
Celine Show: Outside Arrivals (Image via Getty)
  • Jin (Gucci at Milan Fashion Week): Earned $9.7M EMV, ranking #2 overall at Milan Fashion Week. His two posts and fan engagement rate of 6.4% made him one of the most talked-about attendees.
  • Jungkook (Calvin Klein at New York Fashion Week): Created $7.44M EMV, representing 30% of Calvin Klein’s total media value despite not posting any photos himself.
  • Jimin (Dior at Paris Fashion Week): Contributed $5.9M EMV and helped Dior achieve the #1 global ranking in engagement during Paris Fashion Week. His outfit and post-military appearance went viral online.
  • RM (Bottega Veneta at Milan Fashion Week): Earned $3.11M EMV, ranking #6 among Korean influencers, adding to Bottega Veneta’s total brand value of $27.1M that week.
  • J-hope (Louis Vuitton at earlier in 2025): Though absent from the 2026 S/S events, his January 2025 Louis Vuitton appearance brought $6.68M EMV, ranking him first among male influencers at that time.
Louis Vuitton: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 (Image via Getty)
  • SUGA (Valentino): Did not attend this season’s shows, though remains an active global ambassador for Valentino.

The collective numbers underline BTS’s consistent dominance across fashion capitals, blending star power with measurable business impact.

