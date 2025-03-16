"We stan the right person" — Fans react as 9ICK expresses gratitude after BTS' Jungkook shares his song, boosting streams and recognition

On March 15, 2025, BTS' Jungkook's fans took to social media after independent artist 9ICK shared his heartfelt appreciation for the idol. 9ICK praised the idol on Instagram after Jungkook featured his song Let Me Know as a music recommendation on his story.

The acknowledgment from the global star led to a surge in streams and wider recognition for the track. The timing of the post made it even more meaningful, as it coincided with the song’s second anniversary.

Expressing his gratitude, 9ICK called it an unforgettable moment for independent music and thanked everyone who listened and shared the song. He wrote:

“Of all the days for this to happen…March 10th. The 2nd anniversary of our song. And then—Jungkook shares it. I’m still wrapping my head around this moment. Beyond grateful for the love of independent music and for everyone who has listened, supported, and shared."

He continued:

Every stream, message, and bit of love means the world. And of course enormous thanks to you, Jungkook, for sharing a light on independent music. May it reflect back and illuminate you”

9ICK also noted how, after the K-pop idol's post, streams started increasing as more listeners discovered the track.

As fans noticed the post, they praised the BTS idol for using his platform to highlight lesser-known artists. An X user, @60ww0w_60m0mmy wrote:

"Jungkook is a precious man. I always admire him for promoting small artists and helping small businesses. We stan the right person."

Many took to social media to commend the BTS member for supporting independent music and bringing new tracks to a global audience.

"I love how Jungkook knows his power what a simple mention from him can truly do so he uses it prop up artists he genuinely admires," a fan commented.

"The appreciation is real from artists who Jungkook shares their music, his small act of kindness has such a huge impact on their music they are truly grateful. Jungkook the music whisperer," another user added.

"This is so precious," an X user wrote.

"It's called impact. It's called being meaningful. It's called helping. No one can replicate BTS influence," another person remarked.

Others also mentioned how he uses his popularity as a platform for others.

"I love seeing Jungkook's positive impact on other artists. Be it K-pop juniors and peers or independent ones. This truly speaks to the kind of person & artist that he has evolved to. im so happy for 9ICK," a fan commented.

"Golden face, golden heart, golden attitude, golden talent and golden music, golden voice that's my golden maknae," another person wrote.

"So proud to stan The Biggest & Most Popular Asian Soloist yet remains the most unpretentious, kindest, humblest & most supportive artist. It’s so rare to find such an artist," an X user remarked.

Jungkook’s recent song recommendations, military service, and more

The BTS star, known for his diverse music taste, shared Let Me Know along with several other songs through his pet dog Bam’s Instagram account, @bowwow_bam. Since deleting his personal Instagram in 2023, he has used this account to occasionally connect with fans.

His March 9 update featured a mix of indie and mainstream songs, including:

Let Me Know – Carlos Abril, Amelia Rose, 9ICK One Deep – Pimmie Slauson – Pimmie Oxford Circus – Frex Hanging With You – THEHONESTGUY Drama – Rex Orange County Dramamine – Flawed Mangoes Among the Clouds – Aqualina

The impact of his post was immediate, with many of these tracks started trending in South Korea. Other independent artists, including Aqualina and Flawed Mangoes, also expressed their surprise and gratitude for being noticed by the idol.

Meanwhile, the Seven singer has been serving in the military since December 2023 and is stationed in the same unit as his bandmate Jimin.

As he nears the end of his service, fans are eagerly counting down the days until his scheduled discharge in June 2025.

