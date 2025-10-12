From Taehyung with CELINE to Jimin with DIOR: BTS members dominate 2026 Fashion Weeks EMV charts and social media stats

The global influence of BTS extended from the music charts to the front rows of fashion weeks this season. Five of the seven members made high-profile appearances across New York, Milan, and Paris for the Spring/Summer 2026 collections. Each member, in their full-fledged return to the fashion circuit following their military service, represented a luxury house with which they’re officially affiliated.Jimin attended Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 show on October 1, 2025, in Paris. It was his first major event since discharge. He arrived in a black Dior blazer styled without a shirt and paired with flared leather trousers. He also debuted with a striking blonde hairstyle that immediately went viral.Taehyung (V) followed days later at Celine's showcase on October 5. He wore a brown overcoat from the Spring 2026 line. Meanwhile, Jin represented Gucci at Milan Fashion Week on September 24, 2025. The singer wore a bold black-and-white ensemble.RM appeared at Bottega Veneta’s SS26 show on September 27. He was in a minimalist style with an off-white sweater and tan trousers. Jungkook made his fashion comeback earlier at New York Fashion Week on September 12, attending Calvin Klein’s SS26 presentation in a beige suit.While SUGA and j-hope did not participate in this round of women’s fashion shows, both have previously attended earlier brand events.Overall, BTS’ collective presence turned the 2026 fashion season into a global conversation. The group members ranked high across EMV and social engagement reports.BTS’ Fashion Week EMV rankings and global influenceReports from Lefty and Karla Otto revealed that BTS members dominated the EMV (Earned Media Value) ranking across multiple cities. Each BTS member contributed significantly to their respective brands’ performance.Taehyung (V) emerged as the #1 musician and top K-pop act of Paris Fashion Week 2026. He generated a staggering $13.1 million in EMV for CELINE with just two posts. Despite the limited content, his appearances ranked third overall among all global influencers and celebrities.Music Map ⓥ @musicmapvLINKKim Taehyung is the #1 musician with an EMV of $13.1 million for CELINE during Paris Fashion Week! Overall, Taehyung placed 3rd, and for the first time in Paris, we see Thai drama stars outperforming K-Pop icons. Their secret? VOLUME. Together, the #1 and #2 positions posted 50Jin ranked #2 overall influencer at Milan Fashion Week SS26. He generated $9.7 million in EMV for Gucci with only two posts and an impressive 6.4% engagement rate, even with his comments turned off. His appearance and fan attention helped Gucci maintain its high social reach during the event. He was also one of the most photographed guests.Jungkook, Calvin Klein’s global ambassador since 2023, created massive buzz at New York Fashion Week SS26 without posting a single image. According to Insights and partner data, his appearance alone produced $7.44 million EMV, accounting for 30% of Calvin Klein’s total EMV and 25% of the entire NYFW season’s media value.This achievement positioned him as the #1 most mentioned influencer across all NYFW events.𝗥𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗥 𝗝𝗞 @_rapperjk_LINKELLE THAILAND: #JUNGKOOK “Although he has not posted anything on social media himself, posts related to him generated an EMV as high as USD 7.44 million, accounting for 30% of Calvin Klein’s total and making the brand the highest in media value.” “This also representedRM continued his partnership with Bottega Veneta. He secured $3.11 million EMV at Milan Fashion Week and ranked #6 among Korean influencers. Remarkably, this figure came from a single post, which achieved a 6.4% engagement rate. His attendance also contributed to Bottega Veneta's ranking #3 among top brands of the week, with a total of $27.1 million EMV.Jimin, representing Dior, played a major role in elevating the brand’s overall buzz at Paris Fashion Week 2026. While his EMV data hasn’t been disclosed, reports indicate Dior’s event ranked #1 in overall engagement and visibility, thanks to his viral outfit and return moment.According to Lefty’s consolidated Spring/Summer 2026 report, here’s where the BTS members stood among the top Korean influencers and soloists during Fashion Week season:V (CELINE): $13.1M EMV (Paris Fashion Week) - #1 Musician / #1 K-pop actJin (Gucci): $9.7M EMV (Milan Fashion Week) - #2 overall influencerJungkook (Calvin Klein): $7.44M EMV (New York Fashion Week) - #1 influencer at NYFWRM (Bottega Veneta): $3.11M EMV (Milan Fashion Week) - #6 Korean influencerJimin (Dior): Helped Dior trend #1 globally at PFW 2026All BTS members are currently preparing for their comeback in 2026.