"This is heartbreaking"- BTS' RM sparks concern online after admitting he might never marry to avoid hurting fans

On October 5, 2025, BTS leader Kim Nam-joon, known globally as RM, held a Weverse live to interact with fans. During the live, he opened up about marriage, family, and his changing perspective on life. His thoughtful discussion quickly gained attention across social media. However, many fans expressed concern over his admission that he might never marry out of fear of disappointing fans.

The rapper first reflected on his parents’ long relationship. He explained that he once assumed he would follow a similar path. However, at 32, he stated that his outlook has evolved. He said that seeing his parents’ example made him believe marriage would naturally come his way.

However, now he worries that if he were to marry soon, some fans might feel sad. As translated by user @sgmin_seven on X, the Bangtan leader said,

"Seeing my parents (9 years of dating) naturally thought I'd get married but I'm already 32 now... if I get married too soon, you all might feel sad, at this rate I most probably end up not getting married at all."

yaz⁷ @sgmin_seven "seeing my parents (9 years of dating) naturally thought I'd get married but I'm already 32 now... if I get married too soon, you all might feel sad, at this rate I most probably end up not getting married at all" - namjoon

His statement resonated deeply online. It sparked emotional discussions among fans about the unrealistic expectations placed on idols. The remarks quickly spread across platforms like X. Fans expressed sadness that idols still feel constrained by fan expectations. An X user, @JinBTSTeAmo, wrote,

"This is heartbreaking."

⁷ SuperTunaArmy vió a Jin y Hobi 💞☀️💞 @JinBTSTeAmo @sgmin_seven This is heartbreaking 😭

Many said they found it upsetting that someone as self-aware as him would even hesitate about marriage because of fan reactions. Others commended him for being honest about societal pressures and admired his courage in speaking openly about personal choices.

shu(ga) @myglight really crazy at how in their early twenties they had predictions of themselves getting married at this age… yet now they’re reaching this age and they’re feeling conflicted about it all. growing up isn’t as easy as we think it will be.

LenehofTroy @Lenehp1 @afro_jimin Its unbelievable Jhope and RM dont want to get married because of fans getting sad, its 2025 and they are still engulfed with that toxic bubble of idols losing their popularity if they are in relationships or marriage. its kinda sad.

Cristina 大山 ( -ㅅ- ) 🍊🥢 @rollerpiggy @sgmin_seven WTH I thought he changed his mind about marriage because life, experiences, etc. not because of this 😭🥺 That industry/culture really makes me wanna puke. They can be an artist and a private life, it's not that the will loose half of his artistry by getting marry :(

ℐ @yonkookz @sgmin_seven this genuinely breaks me because it sounds like he’s avoiding marriage not out of personal choice but because of the pressure from the fandom☹️

Several users urged the fandom to normalize the idea of idols having relationships and families. They pointed out that artists deserve happiness beyond their careers.

sugakookie⁷ @sugassshadowal It’s crazy that idols have to say things like, “You all might feel sad,” just because they fall in love. It’s honestly wild that this is something they even have to say. If any member chooses to date or get married, that’s entirely their choice. Fans should respect that.

arman⁷ | @audrk99 It’s insane that idols have to say stuff like “You might feel sad” just for dating and falling in love. Like, that’s just being human! If any member decides to date or get married, that’s completely their choice. Fans don't get to decide for them.

nat. @rkivequest @sgmin_seven Whaattt???? Why would I feel sad? We should be happy for each other for every single thing we choose, Joon. Do what you want, do what makes you feel alive and happy. We're here to support you, not to rob your personal life 🥹

RM’s evolving perspective on life, upcoming art exhibition, & post-military activities

During the same live, the BTS leader reflected more broadly on societal pressure surrounding marriage, particularly in South Korea. He spoke about how both men and women are often urged by social and cultural norms to marry and have children, even when they may not be emotionally ready.

Namjoon also discussed his views on parenting. He admitted that he still feels uncertain about having children. He said that raising another life is a responsibility he doesn’t take lightly. He further humorously added that he might find it challenging to raise someone with a personality like his own.

As translated by user @eternalhyyh on X, he said,

"Cause I'm still struggling to take care of myself, so how could I bring a new life into this world..Honestly, kids.. your kids don't turn out the way you want them to, right? Like, when I think about how much trouble I caused my parents when I was young."

💙 ᴮᴱ바다⁷ 💐 (SLOW) 💙 @eternalhyyh 🐨 Cause I'm still struggling to take care of myself, so how could I bring a new life into this world.. 🐨 Honestly, kids.. your kids don't turn out the way you want them to, right? Like, when I think about how much trouble I caused my parents when I was young.. +

The rapper's live session comes shortly before another major project in his career. HYBE INSIGHT recently announced the RM x SFMOMA exhibition will debut in October 2026 at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. It will feature around 200 pieces from his personal art collection, alongside selected works from SFMOMA’s archives.

The event will be co-curated by América Castillo and Hyoeun Kim. It will aim to bridge Korean modern art with Western contemporary works.

BTS' Namjoon’s curated art exhibition announcement (Image via X/@HYBEINSIGHTtwt)

This exhibition marks RM’s first major international collaboration in the art world.

Since completing his military service in June 2025 alongside bandmate Taehyung (V), RM has remained active in both fashion and art circles. He was recently seen attending the Bottega Veneta SS26 show in Milan and the Paradise Art Night event during Frieze Seoul.

