"This is heartbreaking"- BTS' RM sparks concern online after admitting he might never marry to avoid hurting fans

On October 5, 2025, BTS leader Kim Nam-joon, known globally as RM, held a Weverse live to interact with fans. During the live, he opened up about marriage, family, and his changing perspective on life. His thoughtful discussion quickly gained attention across social media. However, many fans expressed concern over his admission that he might never marry out of fear of disappointing fans.
The rapper first reflected on his parents’ long relationship. He explained that he once assumed he would follow a similar path. However, at 32, he stated that his outlook has evolved. He said that seeing his parents’ example made him believe marriage would naturally come his way.
However, now he worries that if he were to marry soon, some fans might feel sad. As translated by user @sgmin_seven on X, the Bangtan leader said,
"Seeing my parents (9 years of dating) naturally thought I'd get married but I'm already 32 now... if I get married too soon, you all might feel sad, at this rate I most probably end up not getting married at all."
His statement resonated deeply online. It sparked emotional discussions among fans about the unrealistic expectations placed on idols. The remarks quickly spread across platforms like X. Fans expressed sadness that idols still feel constrained by fan expectations. An X user, @JinBTSTeAmo, wrote,
"This is heartbreaking."
Many said they found it upsetting that someone as self-aware as him would even hesitate about marriage because of fan reactions. Others commended him for being honest about societal pressures and admired his courage in speaking openly about personal choices.
Several users urged the fandom to normalize the idea of idols having relationships and families. They pointed out that artists deserve happiness beyond their careers.
RM’s evolving perspective on life, upcoming art exhibition, & post-military activities
During the same live, the BTS leader reflected more broadly on societal pressure surrounding marriage, particularly in South Korea. He spoke about how both men and women are often urged by social and cultural norms to marry and have children, even when they may not be emotionally ready.
Namjoon also discussed his views on parenting. He admitted that he still feels uncertain about having children. He said that raising another life is a responsibility he doesn’t take lightly. He further humorously added that he might find it challenging to raise someone with a personality like his own.
As translated by user @eternalhyyh on X, he said,
"Cause I'm still struggling to take care of myself, so how could I bring a new life into this world..Honestly, kids.. your kids don't turn out the way you want them to, right? Like, when I think about how much trouble I caused my parents when I was young."
The rapper's live session comes shortly before another major project in his career. HYBE INSIGHT recently announced the RM x SFMOMA exhibition will debut in October 2026 at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. It will feature around 200 pieces from his personal art collection, alongside selected works from SFMOMA’s archives.
The event will be co-curated by América Castillo and Hyoeun Kim. It will aim to bridge Korean modern art with Western contemporary works.
This exhibition marks RM’s first major international collaboration in the art world.
Since completing his military service in June 2025 alongside bandmate Taehyung (V), RM has remained active in both fashion and art circles. He was recently seen attending the Bottega Veneta SS26 show in Milan and the Paradise Art Night event during Frieze Seoul.