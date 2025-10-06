  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "This is heartbreaking"- BTS' RM sparks concern online after admitting he might never marry to avoid hurting fans

"This is heartbreaking"- BTS' RM sparks concern online after admitting he might never marry to avoid hurting fans

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 06, 2025 15:17 GMT
BTS
BTS' RM expresses his thoughts on getting married (Images via Weverse)

On October 5, 2025, BTS leader Kim Nam-joon, known globally as RM, held a Weverse live to interact with fans. During the live, he opened up about marriage, family, and his changing perspective on life. His thoughtful discussion quickly gained attention across social media. However, many fans expressed concern over his admission that he might never marry out of fear of disappointing fans.

Ad

The rapper first reflected on his parents’ long relationship. He explained that he once assumed he would follow a similar path. However, at 32, he stated that his outlook has evolved. He said that seeing his parents’ example made him believe marriage would naturally come his way.

However, now he worries that if he were to marry soon, some fans might feel sad. As translated by user @sgmin_seven on X, the Bangtan leader said,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Seeing my parents (9 years of dating) naturally thought I'd get married but I'm already 32 now... if I get married too soon, you all might feel sad, at this rate I most probably end up not getting married at all."
Ad

His statement resonated deeply online. It sparked emotional discussions among fans about the unrealistic expectations placed on idols. The remarks quickly spread across platforms like X. Fans expressed sadness that idols still feel constrained by fan expectations. An X user, @JinBTSTeAmo, wrote,

"This is heartbreaking."
Ad

Many said they found it upsetting that someone as self-aware as him would even hesitate about marriage because of fan reactions. Others commended him for being honest about societal pressures and admired his courage in speaking openly about personal choices.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Several users urged the fandom to normalize the idea of idols having relationships and families. They pointed out that artists deserve happiness beyond their careers.

Ad
Ad
Ad

RM’s evolving perspective on life, upcoming art exhibition, & post-military activities

During the same live, the BTS leader reflected more broadly on societal pressure surrounding marriage, particularly in South Korea. He spoke about how both men and women are often urged by social and cultural norms to marry and have children, even when they may not be emotionally ready.

Namjoon also discussed his views on parenting. He admitted that he still feels uncertain about having children. He said that raising another life is a responsibility he doesn’t take lightly. He further humorously added that he might find it challenging to raise someone with a personality like his own.

Ad

As translated by user @eternalhyyh on X, he said,

"Cause I'm still struggling to take care of myself, so how could I bring a new life into this world..Honestly, kids.. your kids don't turn out the way you want them to, right? Like, when I think about how much trouble I caused my parents when I was young."
Ad
Ad

The rapper's live session comes shortly before another major project in his career. HYBE INSIGHT recently announced the RM x SFMOMA exhibition will debut in October 2026 at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. It will feature around 200 pieces from his personal art collection, alongside selected works from SFMOMA’s archives.

The event will be co-curated by América Castillo and Hyoeun Kim. It will aim to bridge Korean modern art with Western contemporary works.

Ad
BTS&#039; Namjoon&rsquo;s curated art exhibition announcement (Image via X/@HYBEINSIGHTtwt)
BTS' Namjoon’s curated art exhibition announcement (Image via X/@HYBEINSIGHTtwt)

This exhibition marks RM’s first major international collaboration in the art world.

Ad

Since completing his military service in June 2025 alongside bandmate Taehyung (V), RM has remained active in both fashion and art circles. He was recently seen attending the Bottega Veneta SS26 show in Milan and the Paradise Art Night event during Frieze Seoul.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications