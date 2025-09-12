  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “He just had to clarify it": Fans left reeling after BTS' RM denies marriage allegations over Jin’s birthday ring gift

“He just had to clarify it": Fans left reeling after BTS' RM denies marriage allegations over Jin’s birthday ring gift

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 12, 2025 15:11 GMT
BTS
BTS' Namjoon for his Birthday live (Image via Weverse/@BTS)

On Friday, September 12, BTS's RM held a Weverse livestream on the occasion of his birthday. During the same time, the idol talked about several things, such as how he celebrated his birthday with his bandmates and the gifts he had received from them. He also revealed that the member, Jin, had gifted him with a ring.

Ad

However, he also hilariously added that he is not married to Jin and denied the supposed allegations from fans. Here's what Namjoon stated:

"And Jin Hyung, I met him at the gym, and he gave me this ring, and I'm not gonna marry. I'm not married.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When this landed on the internet, fans and netizens found it quite funny how Namjoon knew about ARMYs referring to Namjoon and Jin as a married couple due to their strong bond and friendship. Fans found it all the more hilarious that the idol had denied these allegations when talking about the birthday gift he had received from Jin.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"he just had to clarify it that's funny 😭😭😭"
Ad
Ad

More fans and netizens reeled at the idol's hilarious take on Jin's birthday present.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about BTS' RM and his solo activities

BTS' RM, otherwise known as Kim Nam-joon, made his solo debut in December 2022 with the release of his first studio album, Indigo, which featured the song, Wildflower feat. Youjeen, as its title track. He also included several collaborations in the album from artists like Anderson .Paak, Tablo, Eryka Badu, Paul Blanco, and more.

Ad

Following the same, in December 2023, he enlisted in the military for his mandatory service. He worked at the 15th Infantry Division Military Army Band and was later promoted to the Corporal rank. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol rolled out his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, in May 2024.

The album featured the track, LOST!, as the lead single. Following its release, the album topped several music charts, both domestic and international, and also garnered attention from many industry professionals and netizens. One of the album's achievement is its no.5 debut on the US Billboard 200 charts.

Ad

This made Namjoon the first K-pop soloist to have two top 5 albums on the chart. Additionally, Right Place, Wrong Person, also secured the first rank on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart, and continues to stand as a million-seller album. Most recently, in May 2025, he rolled out a collaborative track with Epik High's Tablo called Stop The Rain.

Subsequently, in June 2025, the idol was discharged from the military following his successful tenure completion. Following his return to the industry, the idol has mostly spending his time reuniting with his fellow bandmates, friends, and family, while also connecting with ARMYs through livestreams and other social media platforms.

Ad

On the other hand, all the BTS members are working towards their next group album, which can be expected around Spring 2026.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications