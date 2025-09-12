“He just had to clarify it": Fans left reeling after BTS' RM denies marriage allegations over Jin’s birthday ring gift

On Friday, September 12, BTS's RM held a Weverse livestream on the occasion of his birthday. During the same time, the idol talked about several things, such as how he celebrated his birthday with his bandmates and the gifts he had received from them. He also revealed that the member, Jin, had gifted him with a ring.However, he also hilariously added that he is not married to Jin and denied the supposed allegations from fans. Here's what Namjoon stated:&quot;And Jin Hyung, I met him at the gym, and he gave me this ring, and I'm not gonna marry. I'm not married.”When this landed on the internet, fans and netizens found it quite funny how Namjoon knew about ARMYs referring to Namjoon and Jin as a married couple due to their strong bond and friendship. Fans found it all the more hilarious that the idol had denied these allegations when talking about the birthday gift he had received from Jin.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;he just had to clarify it that's funny 😭😭😭&quot;레아💭 @azaleabilityLINKhe just had to clarify it that's funny 😭😭😭More fans and netizens reeled at the idol's hilarious take on Jin's birthday present.ainhoa 𖧁୧ @parkainhoa13LINKI knoooow Jin's unserious a*s said something about marriage Even more with that ring placementanna⁷ @uannahopeLINKnot him beating the marrying allegations 😭Jay♡⁷ @MerajorphosisLINKHe’s really never lets us down in terms of denying things😭dej⁷ ⭐️ @dejeaseLINKtaking namjin married to a whole new levelOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.FLY GIRL⁷ @Miss_Composure_LINKHad to set the record straight 😭rose hobi’s bubs 𐙚 @namirealgfLINKsomewhere in the building jin thought the proposal was a successpau⁷ 국민 @kkyutokyoLINKwhy is this so funny 😭😭😭i wonder 🐨🎂 @_tetedsLINKhe just shut down our fun like thatAll you need to know about BTS' RM and his solo activitiesBTS' RM, otherwise known as Kim Nam-joon, made his solo debut in December 2022 with the release of his first studio album, Indigo, which featured the song, Wildflower feat. Youjeen, as its title track. He also included several collaborations in the album from artists like Anderson .Paak, Tablo, Eryka Badu, Paul Blanco, and more.Following the same, in December 2023, he enlisted in the military for his mandatory service. He worked at the 15th Infantry Division Military Army Band and was later promoted to the Corporal rank. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol rolled out his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, in May 2024.The album featured the track, LOST!, as the lead single. Following its release, the album topped several music charts, both domestic and international, and also garnered attention from many industry professionals and netizens. One of the album's achievement is its no.5 debut on the US Billboard 200 charts.This made Namjoon the first K-pop soloist to have two top 5 albums on the chart. Additionally, Right Place, Wrong Person, also secured the first rank on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart, and continues to stand as a million-seller album. Most recently, in May 2025, he rolled out a collaborative track with Epik High's Tablo called Stop The Rain.Subsequently, in June 2025, the idol was discharged from the military following his successful tenure completion. Following his return to the industry, the idol has mostly spending his time reuniting with his fellow bandmates, friends, and family, while also connecting with ARMYs through livestreams and other social media platforms.On the other hand, all the BTS members are working towards their next group album, which can be expected around Spring 2026.