"They spilled facts": Fans react to BTS Namjoon's remark over the group’s impactful stadium tours

BTS leader and rapper Kim Namjoon, aka RM, recently echoed the sentiments and thoughts of his fandoms and his members, and to some extent HYBE in the latest episodes of BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star. When the megastar stated that it would be as difficult for any other Korean artists to fill in huge stadiums as BTS, it was met with agreement from ARMYs.

As BTS became the first Korean act ever to sell out the entire Wembley stadium in minutes, Namjoon noted:

"It won't be easy for a Korean artist to fill stadiums of those sizes again. People will realize that later."

Fans were quick to react to Namjoon's statement as millions of BTS ARMY agreed in unison and flooded Twitter.

BTS has released two new covers for episodes 3 and 4 of their documentary series, BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, which premiered on December 27, 2023. The monochrome images, titled Pursuit of Happiness and Disconnected, hint at captivating stories and provide insights into the next episodes.

"President of the country of Bangtan": Fans cheer as BTS' Namjoon and Yoongi state that they could even go to Mars with the support of ARMYs

Min Yoongi, who goes by his stage name SUGA of BTS, further added his point of view to the mix. Another sequence from the latest episodes released on December 27, shone brighter when the BTS lead rapper and long-time friend of Namjoon openly admitted that his band indeed has paved the way.

The rapper and songwriter behind the worldwide acclaimed tracks Haegeum and Snooz offered his perception by stating that after selling out Wembley, it felt like BTS could even end up going to Mars.

SUGA said:

"It feels like we might end up going to Mars."

The official poster of episode 3, titled Pursuit of Happiness, is printed in purple, which is the fandom's signature color. It depicts a view from behind the septet as they pose with fans from the stage during their 2019 world tour "Speak Yourself: Love Yourself," with one of the group members—likely Jungkook—holding a microphone.

This brings to mind when the band's two Wembley performances sold out in less than 90 minutes after tickets went on sale. The seven-piece boy band selected the concert site as one of just two European destinations on their 2019 "Speak Yourself: Love Yourself" stadium tour.

A whopping 60,000 people gathered for the first of two sold-out shows, singing along, chanting, happily screaming the BTS members' names, and celebrating the whole 150 minutes of the spectacle. A total of 120,000 spectators came to the two performances to see the enormous sight.

Furthermore, tens of thousands of supporters who were unable to obtain tickets gathered outside the iconic stadium to indirectly be a part of the concert.

The group—spearheaded by Namjoon as their leader—played 24 songs, comprising ones from its most recent album, Map of the Soul: Persona, which peaked at number one on the charts, and its Love Yourself series.

Originally scheduled to play the British capital just once, BTS added a second show on June 2, 2019, after tickets sold out in less than 90 minutes.

BTS created history as the first South Korean band to ever perform at the storied Wembley Stadium—the biggest musical venue in the UK—where renowned performers like Queen, Michael Jackson, The Rolling Stones, Beyoncé, and Adele have headlined.

Meanwhile, the Bangtan ARMY flooded Twitter as they lauded the honesty of the megastars Kim Namjoon and Min Yoongi, aka SUGA, and appreciated that the megastars could finally admit it on international platforms as well.

ARMYs lauded Namjoon by calling him "President of the Bangtan country".

The eight-part docu-series BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star is a personal odyssey that starts with Episodes 1 and 2: The Beginning and Adolescence.

These episodes, which were released on December 20, 2023, go further into BTS' pre-debut obstacles, their triumphs in the US market, Namjoon's injury and thoughts of quitting, and their forthright conversations about pondering terminating their contracts with HYBE and disbanding.

In addition, episodes 3 and 4 also shed light upon how BTS member V, born Kim Taehyung renewed his contract to see his members happy despite having a tumultuous relationship with the company. The series offers a unique window into their life by capturing their togetherness, numbing struggles, and raw emotions.

Up-and-close glimpses into their COVID-19 journey are shown in episodes 3 and 4, which highlight their perseverance in the face of uncertainty. The show previews BTS' first Grammy nomination, an indication of their widespread influence.

It appeals to fans all across the world by promising an exploration of their tenacity, talent, and enthusiasm.