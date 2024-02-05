"Should announce winners on live": Fans hilariously react as BTS Namjoon's friend calls fans flirting in the comments as 'Pick-up line world cup'

On February 5, 2024, BTS leader and artist Kim Namjoon, aka RM, shared a picture of himself on his second Instagram account (@rpwprpwprpwp). The post gained over 1.1 million likes in under five hours. However, a friend of the BTS idol and a mixer of the Korean group Balming Tiger, JNKYRD, shared the post on his personal Instagram story and wrote:

"Pick-up line world Cup 2024 @rpwprpwprpwp comment section."

The caption was a hilarious jab towards the BTS ARMY, who had commented amusing sentiments under the post of Namjoon. One fan on X suggested they should announce the winners of the world cup on live.

Expand Tweet

"WE GOT EXPOSED": BTS fans share amusing tweets after Namjoon's friend JNKYRD hilariously called them out

Before enlisting in the South Korean military, Namjoon opened a second Instagram account. On this account, he shares pictures from his recording studios or his time with friends who are also music producers. All the images have a nostalgic and 80s retro charm, and fans often speculate if they are connected to the idol's upcoming second solo album.

Similarly, on February 5, Kim Namjoon shared another picture of himself on @rpwprpwprpwp. The artist can be seen wearing a suit and sitting on the steps of a stage with his head resting on his right palm. The whole image has a red tint, or hue splashed all over it. Immediately, the BTS ARMY poured their thoughts into the comments section. Several fans even wrote flirty comments, which later incited a meme-fest on X.

A few fans expressed excitement over the new image, speculating that it could hint at RM's upcoming album, on which he had worked arduously before his enlistment. Meanwhile, flirty pick-up lines like "Are you YouTube? Coz I want you-tu-be mine" dominated the comments section. As a result, Namjoon's friend and music producer JNKYRD (@jnkyrder) exposed fans and suggested holding a "Pick-up line world cup 2024."

Once JNKYRD posted it on his socials, BTS ARMY went berserk and shared their reactions on X. Here are some of them:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

RM had confirmed working on a new solo album months before his enlistment. The Wild Flower rapper-songwriter said in an interview with 032c magazine that his upcoming album is the polar opposite of his debut solo album Indigo. Right before his enlistment, RM shared several behind-the-scenes images from his recording studio, seemingly working on the compositions of several tracks.

Fans had been waiting more than a year for the musician to release a solo album since Indigo was released on December 2, 2022, and this had raised their expectations. The BTS frontman launched a second Instagram account at the same time, which fueled fans' theories about its relation to his upcoming album.

The release date of RM's upcoming album is unknown, but fans are optimistic that it will happen soon. Although it is not known when RM's next album will be released, fans are positive that it could be anytime soon.

Kim Namjoon enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, along with bandmate Kim Taeyhung. Reportedly, the singer has been deployed to the 15th Infantry Division after completing the basic training and graduating as one of the four Elite Soldiers on January 16, 2024.