“Something big is coming up”: BTS’ RM adds to his upcoming album speculations following his Instagram story with Supreme Boi, Balming Tiger & more

On November 30, 2023, RM, aka Namjoon of BTS, stunned his fans as he uploaded a photo on his Instagram story with Supreme Boi, San Yawn from Balming Tiger, Silica Gel, producer Unsinkable, and Sehoon Jang. The Instagram story set the fandom ablaze as fans noticed all the esteemed Korean music producers in one frame at Namjoon's recording studio.

Fans clamored and speculated that "something big is coming up" since Namjoon has already established working on new music which he plans to release soon. For the uninitiated, Balming Tiger is a self-described "Multi-national Alternative K-pop group" that draws inspiration from the well-known Asian tiger balm ointment to represent a vast range of musical styles.

"This drop is gonna be crazy": Fans are bewildered to see all the iconic music producers in BTS RM's Instagram post

Balming Tiger aims to popularize Asian culture worldwide while reflecting and representing the younger generation of today's society. The group's members are musicians Omega Sapien, sogumm, wnjn, and Mudd, the student; producers San Yawn and Unsinkable; DJ Abyss; filmmaker Jan'qui; and editor Henson, resulting in a gifted and adaptable ensemble.

Silica Gel, on the other hand, consists of Kim Geonjae, Kim Choonchoo, Kim Hanjoo, and Choi Woonghee. The group's studio album Silica Gel (2016) was their first release since they formed in 2013. Korean independent musicians are frequently compared to K-pop performers. Rather than going through rigorous training, individuals or ensembles put their music out there, hoping to connect with the appropriate listeners.

Balming Tiger's mega-hit single, Sexy Nukim, featuring BTS leader Namjoon, was released on September 1, 2022. The song has received a lot of positive feedback from listeners since its debut, and it has already amassed over 16 million views on YouTube. Additionally, the BTS rapper is the first non-member musician to appear on a song by Balming Tiger.

Meanwhile, the Still Life rapper-songwriter has confirmed working on new music and stated that his upcoming song(s) will be in contrast to his previous release, Indigo. Namjoon released his debut solo album, Indigo, on December 2, 2022. In addition, the color indigo has a mystical significance that symbolizes "one of devotion and sincerity," signifying both inner understanding and the most profound ideas.

The themes covered in Namjoon's prior solo debut album include hardships, idol worship by fans, the limitations of being an artist, the discomfort of silence, and discovering one's calling in life. Hence, Indigo received extreme critical praise and admiration from BTS ARMY and music enthusiasts.

Fans are thrilled to know that the upcoming music will differ from what the BTS rapper has created so far, and the Instagram post has heightened anticipation. The ARMYs reposted the original tweet by the X user, @0613frames, and wrote, "The drop is going to be crazy" and "Joon is making the album of the century."‏

The excitement around his next releases has grown since he debuted one of his unannounced songs at BTS Suga's final D-DAY global tour show in Seoul on August 6, 2023. On the concluding day of Suga's performance, Namjoon played a song he titled Unreleased since the song's identity was still unknown.

Furthermore, Namjoon said on Weverse LIVE on November 14, 2023, that his upcoming music will differ from his earlier releases. On top of that, the Still Life and Wild Flower rapper-songwriter told 032c magazine that his music would bring forth a different persona of him and his evolved outlook towards the world and music.

Fans are expectantly looking forward to the rapper and songwriter's forthcoming solo releases. Now that the idol is reported to enlist in the military on December 11, 2023, fans are curious to know when the idol plans to release his upcoming music.

