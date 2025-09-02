  • home icon
  • "He wasn't waving at them": Internet divided over speculations of interaction between BTS' Namjoon & BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jisoo at Frieze Seoul 2025

"He wasn't waving at them": Internet divided over speculations of interaction between BTS' Namjoon & BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jisoo at Frieze Seoul 2025

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Sep 02, 2025 13:17 GMT
BTS
BTS' RM, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and BLACKPINK's Rosé (Image via Instagram/@rkive, @sooyaa__,@roses_are_rosie)

On Monday, September 1, after BTS' Namjoon and BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jisoo attended Frieze Seoul 2025, the annual opening of Seoul's biggest art week, some speculation about a subtle interaction between the celebrities spread online. A fan-taken video showed BTS' Namjoon and the two BLACKPINK members leaving the venue on different sides.

While the BTS star was seen hanging out with his friend, Mini Han, who was wearing a green dress, the two BLACKPINK members were heading toward their car. After Namjoon's conversation with his friend, he waved goodbye, but many people speculated that he was waving at the BLACKPINK members, who supposedly ignored or missed his greeting.

As these speculations continued to spread online, fans stepped in to explain the situation. They said that, based on the angle and context of the video, Namjoon appeared to be waving at the friend he was talking to, and the rumors were likely unfounded. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

Many fans and netizens continued to talk about how the speculation about the interaction between the BTS idol and BLACKPINK members doesn't make sense.

On the other hand, some netizens continued to speculate that Namjoon waved towards BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jisoo.

All you need to know about BTS' Namjoon and his solo activities

BTS' RM, aka Kim Nam-joon, made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, Indigom, in December 2022. The album featured the track Wildflower feat. Youjeen as the lead single and included several other collaborative songs with artists like Paul Blanco, Epik High's Tablo, Anderson .Paak, Colde, Park Ji-yoon, and more.

Around December 2023, RM enlisted in the military for his mandatory service. He served in the Military Band of the 15th Infantry Division and was later promoted to the Sergeant rank. Despite his enlistment, the idol released his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, in May 2024.

This album achieved several milestones in the music industry, including debuting on Billboard 200 at No. 5, making the idol the first K-pop soloist with two top-five albums on the chart, and earning a place on the Best Albums of 2024 list.

In June 2025, RM was discharged from his military service after completing his tenure. After his discharge, he has been mainly focusing on reuniting with his BTS bandmates and catching up with fans through Weverse livestreams. Recently, he collaborated with Harper's Bazaar as the ambassador of Bottega Veneta for the September issue cover.

All the BTS members have also been working on their upcoming group album, which is set to be released in Spring 2026.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Edited by Shreya Das
