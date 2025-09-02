"He wasn't waving at them": Internet divided over speculations of interaction between BTS' Namjoon & BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jisoo at Frieze Seoul 2025

On Monday, September 1, after BTS' Namjoon and BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jisoo attended Frieze Seoul 2025, the annual opening of Seoul's biggest art week, some speculation about a subtle interaction between the celebrities spread online. A fan-taken video showed BTS' Namjoon and the two BLACKPINK members leaving the venue on different sides.While the BTS star was seen hanging out with his friend, Mini Han, who was wearing a green dress, the two BLACKPINK members were heading toward their car. After Namjoon's conversation with his friend, he waved goodbye, but many people speculated that he was waving at the BLACKPINK members, who supposedly ignored or missed his greeting.As these speculations continued to spread online, fans stepped in to explain the situation. They said that, based on the angle and context of the video, Namjoon appeared to be waving at the friend he was talking to, and the rumors were likely unfounded. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:⁷ yoongi my man @yoongimylove25LINKHe wasn't waving at them he was waving to the girl in the green dressMany fans and netizens continued to talk about how the speculation about the interaction between the BTS idol and BLACKPINK members doesn't make sense.︎🍒 @amevvilLINKi don't want to ruin your dreams but namjoon waving at his friend, not your idol 😭Reddrosiiee @RosieesareredLINKHe is waving to that green dress ladyFatima⁷ᏼꭲꮪ ꮖꮪ ᏼꭺꮯꮶ💜 @joonima7LINKOr maybe, just maybe he was saying good bye to the girl in green whom he was holding by the waist?Laira @KTHype_97LINKWe can clearly see that Namjoon is waving at that green dressed girl, are we that blind?😭On the other hand, some netizens continued to speculate that Namjoon waved towards BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jisoo.lili @lalikooksLINK2025 really is the year of bangpink comeback(｡˃ ᵕ ˂ )⸝♡ @lilac97bluesLINKBRO THAT'S NAMJOON IN THE VIDEO!! And he looked at Rosé and Jisoo's direction and waved...but they didn't seem to see it! 😅purplerosie_kookie @purplepink_it7LINK@lilac97blues They didn't looked at him but if they did then we armyblinks would be the happiest person alive 🥺Soul Eraser @indianinditaLINKBangpink crumbs serving again.All you need to know about BTS' Namjoon and his solo activitiesBTS' RM, aka Kim Nam-joon, made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, Indigom, in December 2022. The album featured the track Wildflower feat. Youjeen as the lead single and included several other collaborative songs with artists like Paul Blanco, Epik High's Tablo, Anderson .Paak, Colde, Park Ji-yoon, and more. Around December 2023, RM enlisted in the military for his mandatory service. He served in the Military Band of the 15th Infantry Division and was later promoted to the Sergeant rank. Despite his enlistment, the idol released his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, in May 2024. This album achieved several milestones in the music industry, including debuting on Billboard 200 at No. 5, making the idol the first K-pop soloist with two top-five albums on the chart, and earning a place on the Best Albums of 2024 list. In June 2025, RM was discharged from his military service after completing his tenure. After his discharge, he has been mainly focusing on reuniting with his BTS bandmates and catching up with fans through Weverse livestreams. Recently, he collaborated with Harper's Bazaar as the ambassador of Bottega Veneta for the September issue cover.All the BTS members have also been working on their upcoming group album, which is set to be released in Spring 2026.