Who is Mini Han? BTS RM’s 2025 Frieze Seoul viral clip with a woman leaves fans in a frenzy

On September 1, 2025, Paradise Art Night, part of Frieze Seoul 2025, was attended by BTS members Kim Namjoon (RM) and Kim Taehyung (V). Their arrival drew heavy attention within the venue.Later, the South Korean rapper was seen leaving the occasion while speaking with Mini Han, subtly grabbing her waist. Han is a renowned name in South Korea’s LGBTQ+ community. In 2010, she made history as the first Korean to claim the title at Miss International Queen, a global beauty competition for transgender women.She later co-founded Trunk, a popular queer nightclub in Itaewon. Raised in Seoul and the daughter of a rock drummer, Han began saving for gender-affirming surgery at 19. She then spent nearly 25 years working in transgender bars before launching Trunk.After facing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, Han and her team dubbed it a merch line, &quot;After Trunk,&quot; to keep the spirit alive. Trunk eventually transitioned into a more inclusive space. Now, admirers are commenting on how Namjoon always supports all genders and is respectful towards them.&quot;U know, namjoon has never been homophobic and he has always respected and supported all genders. that’s why i love him so much 🥹🫶🏻,&quot; an X user commented.lilian⁷ | jungkookie day 𖦹 ׂ 𓈒 🐇 ／ ⋆ ۪ @uarmyianLINKu know, namjoon has never been homophobic and he has always respected and supported all genders. that’s why i love him so much 🥹🫶🏻Many are saying that he makes everyone feel &quot;comfortable&quot; around him.Sola⁷ @SolaBalenaLINKI wouldn't normally repost content like this but this is important. Seeing Namjoon be that comfortable and close with a trans woman in public makes me feel so safe with him.Eilene ⁷ california hot boy 🇵🇷🇨🇴♈️ @EileneMACHINELINKJoon having a lot of queer friends makes my heart happyMegan G⁷ @_derpbts_LINKnamjoon is the definition of a real feminist. he is such a good hearted man. seeing how comfortable women are around him is so beautiful to seeOthers are remarking that the BTS rapper has invariably &quot;supported&quot; the LGBTQ+ community.🦋nessakayeable⁷ 🦋 @nessakayeismeLINKAnd before y'all start he has ALWAYS BEEN EXTREMELY SUPPORTIVE OF THE LGBTQ+ community!!!!Kana⁷ ❤️‍🔥 Killin' it girl ❤️‍🔥(ia 📚) @serendiuphoriaLINKMy LGBTQ+ supportive pookie ilysm 💕💕emputaco @ssofttacoLINKmi lgbtq+ supporting king 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩RM of BTS voices strong support for LGBTQ+ rightsBTS' Namjoon (Image via Instagram/@rkive)In 2018, during BTS' inaugural appearance at the United Nations for their Love Myself alliance with UNICEF, RM urged individuals to embrace their identity.lala⁷ ʙᴛꜱ ʏᴇᴀʀ ✿ @fkubluehouseLINKBringing back RM/Kim Namjoon’s speech in partnership with UNICEF at the United Nations General Assembly in 2018. “No matter who you are, where you are from, your skin colour, your gender identity: just speak yourself.”Meanwhile, Namjoon also endorsed Troye Sivan’s song Strawberries &amp; Cigarettes, featured in the LGBTQ+ coming-of-age movie Love, Simon. The K-pop star teamed up with Jungkook for a rendition of Fools. The track is originally performed by Sivan.Namjoon later highlighted Same Love by Macklemore &amp; Ryan Lewis, revealing that the composition became doubly impactful once he comprehended its message. The Bangtan member also recommended the 2013 French film Blue Is the Warmest Color, which explores a love story between two women.In the BTS ballad 4 O’Clock, penned and composed alongside V, Namjoon alluded to Moonlight. It's a cinematic portrayal of a young Black gay man’s journey. He had earlier penned Party XXO for the girl group GLAM, incorporating themes of same-gender affection in its lyrics.RM participated in Lil Nas X’s remix Seoul Town Road, and all seven members united on stage with the openly gay artist at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Addressing traditional masculine archetypes in a Rolling Stone interview in 2021, Namjoon said,&quot;The labels of what being masculine is, is an outdated concept. It is not our intention to break it down. But if we are making a positive impact, we are very thankful. We live in an age where we shouldn’t have those labels or have those restrictions.&quot;The BTS leader's literary interests likewise reflect LGBTQ+ inclusion. He read Confessions of a Mask, a Japanese paperback centered around a closeted gay protagonist.RM returned to South Korea on August 27 after a two-month stay in the U.S. for BTS' upcoming 2026 comeback.