  • “It feels like Bon Voyage Pyeongchang”- BTS' Namjoon pens heartfelt letter on L.A. life & music-making with members, sparks reality show comeback buzz

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Aug 22, 2025 12:06 GMT
The 18th W Magazine Korea “Love Your W” - Photocall (Image via Getty)

On August 22, 2025, BTS’ Namjoon shared a heartfelt letter with fans on Weverse, offering a glimpse into his current life since reuniting with his bandmates post-military service. In his message, he reflected on how their time apart might have changed each of them as individuals, yet emphasized their continued journey together as a group.

Namjoon spoke about his anticipation for BTS’ upcoming album, expressing his curiosity about what kind of person he will become during the process of creating it. Namjoon admitted that he had forgotten the unique excitement of this journey and is eager to experience it once again.

Describing his current experience of living away from home in Los Angeles, he wrote:

“It feels like 'Bon Voyage Pyeongchang.'”
RM pens a heartfelt letter and supposedly hints at new BTS content (Image via Weverse)

This phrase is a nostalgic nod to BTS’ variety show In the Soop, as its season 2 was filmed in Pyeongchang, South Korea, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this reference, he supposedly hinted at the sense of isolation and distance the group once felt, drawing a parallel to their current time away from home.

The mention of Pyeonchang has raised speculation about whether the group was filming any content for a reality or variety show. With all the BTS members recently seen on the beach together, it remains to be seen whether a potential announcement of their show RUN BTS's continuation is upcoming.

BTS' Namjoon talks about his recent whereabouts in his Weverse letter

This Weverse letter from BTS’ Namjoon reflected his thoughts and emotions a little over two months after being discharged from the military.

RM opened the letter by greeting fans warmly, acknowledging the hot summer, and sharing that he has been spending time in Los Angeles with the members, balancing work and personal reflection.

He described his daily routine as waking up early, exercising, eating, working, and then spending quiet moments thinking about the past, present, and future. He acknowledged a sense of restlessness and contemplation, as he admitted he has not been laughing or crying much, just observing life pass by.

He metaphorically reflected deeply on identity, the fleeting nature of ego, and how everything including art and connection flows and changes. The BTS leader also mentioned the upcoming album and expressed his gratitude for the friendships and moments he is experiencing with his members, even as he approached 30.

Moving further, Namjoon reassured the fans that despite the long wait, he misses them and is doing his best during this period of transition. He hinted at growth, transformation, and the beauty of forgotten or distant moments coming together. The letter came to an end with a promise to return soon, an affirmation of his love for the fans, and his intention to cherish the present while preparing for the future.

Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

