"Tannies are still the same" - Fans left reeling as RM reveals the phrases he hears most from BTS members

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 14, 2025 18:26 GMT
BTS
BTS' RM, aka Kim Nam-joon (Images via YouTube/Harper's BAZAAR Korea)

Recently, fans reacted to BTS' RM's interview with Harper's Bazaar Korea. The YouTube interview, uploaded on Thursday, August 14, was to promote the idol's upcoming September cover feature on the magazine. During the interview, RM, aka Kim Nam-joon, talked about various things, including his solo career and his activities with his K-pop boy group, BTS.

During the interview, the idol was asked what he heard "most often" from his fellow BTS members. Nam-joon answered that when it came to things like driving or cooking, he was always told not to "do anything," and that they would take care of the chores.

"'Don't do anything.' Like driving, cooking. When I'm trying something, 'Nam-joon, just stay still. Don't worry, we'll do it.' I think I hear this the most... 'Nam-joon, you did well. But don't do anything,'" the idol recalled, as translated from Korean.
Following this video's landing on the internet, many fans recalled a clip from BTS' initial debut days. During one of the BANGTAN TV videos, Nam-joon was seen cooking, as he claimed that the members often jokingly told him not to cook or drive for the sake of world peace. Therefore, fans were happy to see that the members and their relationship with one another had not changed much over the years.

Many other fans and netizens also joked about Nam-joon's recent comment, saying that he was getting princess treatment by his bandmates.

Meanwhile, others talked about how protective the BTS members were of RM.

All about BTS' RM and his solo activities

BTS&#039; RM at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)
BTS' RM at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

BTS' RM, aka Kim Nam-joon, is a South Korean singer, rapper, and music producer who made his solo debut with the release of his first solo album, Indigo, in December 2022. The album held the track, Wild Flower ft. Youjeen, as its lead single. Soon after, he enlisted for his mandatory military service in December 2023, where he served as an active-duty soldier in the Republic of Korea Army's 15th Infantry Division.

Despite his enlistment, Nam-joon rolled out his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, in May 2024. The album held the song, LOST!, as its title track. Moreover, in April 2025, the idol released a collaborative single with EPIK HIGH's Tablo called, Stop The Rain.

In June 2025, following the successful completion of Nam-joon's mandatory service, he was discharged from the military. On July 1, all the BTS members reunited for their first group Weverse livestream in three years, during which they revealed that the members had already begun preparations for their group comeback.

The album is scheduled for release in Spring 2026, and the members also stated that a tour would follow the album release. However, specific details about the album and the tour's release date have not yet been revealed.

Fans and netizens eagerly await any upcoming content from the group after the three-year-long hiatus.

Aishwarya Sai

Edited by Ankita Barat
