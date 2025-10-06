  • home icon
  "A true feminist king" - BTS RM earns fans' praise for addressing societal expectations on women around marriage and parenthood

“A true feminist king” - BTS RM earns fans’ praise for addressing societal expectations on women around marriage and parenthood

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 06, 2025 09:13 GMT
BTS
BTS' leader RM (Image via Weverse)

On October 5, 2025, BTS leader RM got everyone talking during a recent Weverse livestream when he laid out his thoughts on marriage and having kids. His take, especially on the pressure women face, quickly caught fans' attention. Fans and netizens were all over it, with some joking that maybe he should run for president someday. RM pointed out that society and media often shove people into marriage before they’re ready.

“There’s this pressure about marriage, and there are realistic aspects to it, especially for women who seem to face constant pressure from society or the media about kids and various issues. It feels like we’re being pushed, but I just wish we could live life on our own terms. There doesn’t seem to be a right answer," the 31-year-old stated (translated from Korean by Grok from @jooniefighting).
He also talked about how being comfortable alone is key before committing to someone, adding,

"When I think about it, if someone can’t handle being alone, would getting married really make things better? Because, you know, once you’re married, you might end up wanting to be alone again since people can be so fickle. So, I feel like if you can be content when you’re alone, you’ll probably be content when you’re with someone too, and vice versa."
Netizens were quick to respond, applauding Namjoon for his candid take.

"He’s going viral among korean women for speaking up about societal pressure to marry and reminding everyone that marriage is a choice, not an obligation. Oh Namjoon, what a man, truly stand with women. A true feminist king," an X user commented.
Online, he is widely praised as a “true feminist.”

Others commend him for addressing the topic thoughtfully.

BTS' RM shared that marraige is a matter of personal choice

BTS' leader RM (Image via Weverse)

RM also shared his thoughts on having children, admitting he feels somewhat hesitant. The K-pop idol also reiterated that marriage is ultimately a personal choice.

"As for kids… I don’t know about that either. I’m already struggling to raise myself, so the idea of bringing a new life into the world, which doesn’t exactly go as planned, you know? When I think about how much I stressed out my parents when I was young, if I had a kid like me? Oh man~~ I’d probably find them so annoying," Namjoon said.
He emphasized that married and unmarried people view marriage differently. The rapper added that, among Korea’s ‘90s generation, marriage is increasingly viewed as a personal choice. So, according to him, decisions should be guided by one’s own preferences rather than others’ expectations.

BTS' RM first drew international attention in 2018 with his United Nations speech, where he encouraged everyone to embrace self-love and “speak yourself,” regardless of gender or background.

