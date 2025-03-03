"This man always finds the right words" – ARMYs react as BTS' RM pens a heartfelt letter to fans on Weverse

On March 3, 2025, BTS' RM, aka Namjoon, wrote a letter to his fans. Posted on Weverse, the letter provided updates on his military service, recommended a book he is currently reading, and reflected on the concept of love.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The letter came just hours after RM shared a photo counting down his remaining days in the military. He captioned it:

"I can count (the days) now right?"

ARMYs were filled with joy and took to the internet to express their emotions. Fans were seemingly moved by RM's words and the way he articulated his thoughts. One fan remarked:

"Namjoon's Weverse letter. This man always finds the right words. He is a poet, no doubt," commented a fan.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans continued to praise RM's eloquence and the way he writes down his thoughts like a poet.

"The way you can tell by these lines from Namjoon's letter that he is actually a real artist, a poet. Every single word he writes or speaks just sounds like something written by Shakespeare," commented another fan.

"I'll wait for the exact translation but our man is such a poet. Namjoon, you amaze me every single time. Can't wait for you to come back and put into music the beautiful words you have in mind," reacted another fan.

Ad

"Namjoon evoking so many emotions and touching the hearts of millions of people across the world while actively serving in the military...he's like the living example of "pen is mightier than the sword," wrote another fan.

Others continued to praise the idol for writing such a heartfelt letter.

"Namjoon feels emotions at a deeper level,he always tries to find the true sense of things, he is raw, he is simple, love is an understood thing like a decision.He is so loud and clear about things..he is reading books,understanding nature,so ready to come back then he feels sad," remarked another fan.

Ad

"no one comes close with namjoon's pen game. it feels like I'm reading a letter from an Victorian period writer, pure literature," a fan said on X.

"It's not a letter..it's a literary masterpiece. Namjoon pouring his heart out so eloquently with such beautiful words. Can't wait for your full comeback, our Tannies. Just hang on! Kim Namjoon Kim Seokjin Min Yoongi Jung Hoseok Park Jimin Kim Taehyung Jeon Jungkook," another fan reacted.

Ad

More about BTS RM's Weverse letter to his fans

Ad

RM, who has previously penned heartfelt letters to his fans, once again shared a long and emotional letter on Weverse. He began by reflecting on the weather and the changing seasons in Korea.

As he nears the final stage of his military service, with just 99 days remaining, the BTS member refers to himself as Robin Hood, counting down his last days while questioning whether he is stranded.

He shared his nightly reading habit and introduced his current book, The Art of Loving. He questioned why people expect to love effortlessly when other skills require practice. He wrote:

Ad

"The point is this: We practice and train dozens, even hundreds of times to draw well, to play the guitar well, to study well.But when it comes to love—the most important thing in life—why do we expect to just do it, without any practice or training?"

RM then reflected on the nature of love, commitment, and connections, including his own relationship with fans. He recommended that his fans read the book, even though it is 50 years old.

Ad

The idol concluded the letter by expressing his anticipation for his imminent return, with just three months and 18% of his military service remaining. He vowed to reorganize his heart and mind and to share new stories and music. He wrapped up the letter by writing:

"I love you, as always.This is my resolve.This is my promise.I miss you! Early summer and swarms of grasshoppers—You little punks, hurry up and come!!"

Ad

RM, along with his bandmates SUGA, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, is set to complete his mandatory military service by June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback