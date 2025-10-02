  • home icon
  "That's KING KOOK"- Fans celebrate as BTS' Jungkook emerges as the most mentioned artist during NYFW, cementing his Calvin Klein impact

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 02, 2025 09:02 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook emerges as the most mentioned artist during NYFW (Images via X/@CalvinKlein)

According to the latest Onclusive report on New York Fashion Week 2025, BTS’ Jungkook was officially the most mentioned celebrity of the entire event, generating unmatched global buzz. The analysis showed that the Calvin Klein ambassador dominated both social media and media mentions.

Out of 2.71 million mentions across platforms, the BTS star commanded a massive 55.09% share of voice among 150 celebrities and influencers analyzed. Other stars followed behind him, including Thai actor Zee Pruk at 24.6% and Milk Pansa at 7.68%. This cemented him as the leading figure driving NYFW’s media impact.

Onclusive also reported that Calvin Klein, supported by the idol's appearance, held the No. 1 spot among all 71 brands at NYFW, with a staggering 69.58% brand share of voice. This was far above COS at 19.42% and Coach at 2.90%.

The hashtag breakdown further underlined his impact. As reported by Onclusive’s “Hashtag Heatmap,” the singer's name dominated the conversation with multiple entries in the Top 15 most-used hashtags during NYFW (Sept 11–16, 2025).

Seven of the top 15 hashtags were directly related to his Calvin Klein partnership, showing how his presence alone drove the buzz. Fans amplified this momentum online by trending phrases like "KingKook." An X user, @Purplewave_2013, wrote,

Others also joined in and declared him the "main event" of the week. Netizens praised the GOLDEN artist's impact and popularity despite this being his first fashion show appearance.

With over two million posts mentioning his name during fashion week, his appearance at Calvin Klein’s Spring/Summer 2026 show became one of the most talked-about celebrity moments of the year.

Jungkook’s Calvin Klein fashion week appearance and partnership

Apart from the numbers, Jungkook’s first-ever New York Fashion Week appearance was a spectacle on its own. On September 12, 2025, he attended the Calvin Klein Collection Spring/Summer 2026 runway at the Brant Foundation in New York’s East Village.

He wore an oversized beige suit. His outfit drew attention for its bold cut and was accessorized with piercings, visible tattoos, and a statement necklace that he joked looked like a "taco."

Later that evening, he switched into an all-black trench coat for the Calvin Klein afterparty. Inside the event, Jungkook was seen mingling with other attendees, including Calvin Klein creative director Veronica Leoni and PVH CEO Stefan Larsson.

According to Elle Thailand, his presence reportedly generated over $7.44 million in earned media value for Calvin Klein. It accounted for nearly one-third of the brand’s total for NYFW.

Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 12, 2025 (Image via Getty)
Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 12, 2025 (Image via Getty)

Jungkook has been serving as Calvin Klein’s global ambassador since March 2023. His impact on the brand has been evident through surges in sales, social visibility, and global campaigns. This NYFW appearance further solidified his reputation as one of the brand’s most successful ambassadors.

Currently, Jungkook is working with BTS members as they prepare for their highly anticipated comeback scheduled for release in Spring 2026.

