"It's not my type"- BTS' Jungkook shares his Calvin Klein NYFW show experience, clarifies viral "Is this a party?" comment

On September 22, 2025, BTS' Jungkook interacted with fans through a short audio-only Weverse livestream. During the chat, the artist spoke about attending New York Fashion Week as Calvin Klein's global ambassador a few days earlier. Reflecting on the experience, the GOLDEN singer stated that New York Fashion Week was his first time attending such a big fashion show and that it was rather intimidating at first.The Golden Maknae of BTS explained that he entered the show feeling worried, but the event went more smoothly than he expected. Still, he acknowledged that such gatherings were not exactly his type of environment, though he called it a valuable experience.Jungkook also addressed a viral clip from Calvin Klein’s after-party, where he was heard asking:&quot;Is this even a party (이게 무슨 파티야)?&quot;He clarified that his comment was misunderstood. It was not meant as a dismissal of the event but rather a casual observation about what kind of party it was. He added that he had to leave early due to a work schedule the next day and therefore did not stay long enough to experience the full program, including the DJ session.As translated by user @eternalhyyh on X, the BTS member said:&quot;How was the show in NY? Hmmm.. hmm, first of all it's my first time being in a show like that, so it was a bit hectic, but I did say what I wanted...? It's not my type.. wait, I can't say that... it was better than I expected but I don't think I enjoy them alot&quot;💙 ᴮᴱ바다⁷ 💐 (SLOW) 💙 @eternalhyyhLINK🐰 &quot;How was the show in NY?&quot; 🐰 Hmmm.. hmm, first of all it's my first time being in a show like that, so it was a bit hectic, but I did say what I wanted...? 🐰 It's not my type.. wait, I can't say that... it was better than I expected but I don't think I enjoy them alotHe further clarified:&quot;The party! Ah there seems to be a misunderstanding.. by &quot;Is this a party?&quot; I didn't mean something like &quot;This is not even a party&quot; or something but more like... &quot;Ah what even is this party?&quot; I had schedule the next day, so I had to leave even before the DJ got started.&quot;💙 ᴮᴱ바다⁷ 💐 (SLOW) 💙 @eternalhyyhLINK🐰 The party! Ah there seems to be a misunderstanding.. by &quot;Is this a party?&quot; I didn't mean something like &quot;This is not even a party&quot; or something but more like... &quot;Ah what even is this party?&quot; 🐰 I had schedule the next day, so I had to leave even before the DJ got startedAccording to Jungkook, the after-party felt crowded, and while he briefly thought about staying longer, his early schedule made him decide to leave quickly. He concluded the livestream by saying he was glad to have taken part in both the show and the party, even if they did not match his personal preferences.More on Jungkook’s Calvin Klein partnership and NYFW presenceJungkook became Calvin Klein’s global ambassador in March 2023, marking his first collaboration with the brand. His campaigns and appearances drew global attention. Most notably, his attendance at the Spring/Summer 2026 event marked his first New York Fashion Week appearance since returning from military service in June 2025.BTS' Jimin and Jung Kook discharged from the South Korean Military (Image via Getty)On September 12, Jungkook attended Calvin Klein’s fashion runway exhibition at the Brant Foundation in New York's East Village. He wore an oversized taupe suit paired with silver accessories, including a necklace and recognizable piercings. The event also drew major industry names such as Anna Wintour, Rosalia, Lily Collins, Solange, and Naomi Watts.Later that evening, he was present at Calvin Klein’s official after-party. He was dressed in a monochrome black outfit featuring a full-length trench coat, earrings, and a lip piercing. According to data from analytics group Insights Karla Otto, Jungkook generated $7.44 million in earned media value (EMV) for Calvin Klein during the fashion week, representing nearly 30 percent of the brand’s total.𝗥𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗥 𝗝𝗞 @_rapperjk_LINKELLE THAILAND: #JUNGKOOK “Although he has not posted anything on social media himself, posts related to him generated an EMV as high as USD 7.44 million, accounting for 30% of Calvin Klein’s total and making the brand the highest in media value.” “This also representedOn the music front, Jungkook's first solo album, Golden, in 2023, broke many streaming and sales records around the world. Since completing his military service, he has been preparing alongside the other BTS members for their upcoming group comeback in spring 2026.As the group prepares for their album and music videos, Jungkook serves as both a solo artist and a group member.